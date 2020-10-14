 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

LeBlanc says there’s no magic legislative bullet to control objectionable social-media content

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 6, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says there is no magic legislative bullet to control objectionable content on social media.

LeBlanc told a virtual conference on democracy today if there were a simple answer, many other western democracies would have already passed such laws.

He says the internet and social-media platforms must be a home for free speech, a critical element of any democracy.

However, LeBlanc adds, they should not be forums for hate speech, racism and disinformation.

But he says citizens do not want governments to regulate content on the internet.

LeBlanc prefers educating online users, requiring social media companies to be more transparent, and naming and shaming them when they fail to live up to commitments.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day's top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only).

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

