Federal Health Minister tables bill designed to improve patients’ access to health data

Federal Minister of Health, Mark Holland, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 29, 2024.

The federal Health Minister has tabled legislation that he says reforms how Canadians access their own health data.

Mark Holland said in a statement Thursday that the Connected Care for Canadians Act is designed to allow health information to be accessed by patients and shared between healthcare providers when required.

Mr. Holland said access to data saves lives and that “it is time to move past the archaic and siloed approach to managing and sharing patient information.”

“This legislation is about enabling Canadians to access their own health data and to use that information to make better decisions about their healthcare, no matter where in Canada they are receiving it,” he said.

“It will also allow healthcare professionals to deliver higher-quality and co-ordinated care and make more informed patient decisions.”

The legislation will lead to improved health outcomes and “will also help lay the foundation for a modernized, connected health system for all Canadians,” Mr. Holland added.

It includes a requirement that all IT companies providing digital health services adopt common standards and allow for secure information to be exchanged across various systems.

Health Canada says less than 40 per cent of Canadians report accessing some of their health information and that only 35 per cent of primary care physicians are able to share patient information outside their practice.

The department also said delayed access to personal health information causes harm to patients and can result in unnecessary or duplicated tests, longer wait times and hospital stays and medication errors.