Conservative Member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Feb. 7.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

MP Leslyn Lewis has become the second candidate to enter the race to lead the federal Conservatives, launching her campaign with a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The Ontario MP, who placed third in the 2020 leadership race after a campaign that advanced social-conservative themes, said in a tweet that, “I’m running to lead our party and our country based on hope, unity and compassion.”

The tweet also features video of Ms. Lewis speaking in Parliament about how Canadians are desperate for hope and calling for unity. She added in the video that guarding freedom and upholding democracy means a need for “compassionate hearts” and “listening ears.”

Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre entered the leadership race on Feb. 5, declaring he was running for prime minister to give supporters control of their lives. Ms. Lewis is the second prospect into the race, whose results are to be known by Sept. 10.

Ms. Lewis, MP for Haldimand-Norfolk, a lawyer and one of few Black members of Parliament, joins the race as former Quebec premier Jean Charest is expected to launch his own leadership campaign this week.

The Globe and Mail has reported that Mr. Charest, who served as Quebec’s premier from 2003 until 2012, plans to enter the leadership race.

The 63-year-old former leader of the Progressive Conservatives is scheduled to hold an event in Calgary on Thursday night, as part of what a campaign notice obtained by The Globe bills as his Building to Win tour.

Other candidates considering a run for the Tory leadership include Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown and Michael Chong, the party’s foreign affairs critic.

The Conservative Party has confirmed that the outcome of the leadership race will be announced by Sept. 10. Prospective candidates have until April 19 to enter. Voters require party membership, and they have until June 3 to get it.

