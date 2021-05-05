Liberal budget underestimates size of federal deficits, will lead to decades of higher debt: PBO

The Liberal government’s 2021 budget underestimates the likely size of federal deficits by about $5.6-billion a year and puts Ottawa on a long-term path of higher debt, says Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
The PBO issued two reports Wednesday, including one that looks at the broad assumptions in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s April budget and another that focuses on a budget announcement to raise $2.1-billion over five years through higher tobacco taxes.
The budget projected the deficit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be $354.2-billion, followed by a deficit of $154.7-billion this fiscal year and deficits that continue to decline in size through to 2025-2026.
However, the PBO said it projects deficits that are $5.6-billion higher on average over those six years. The PBO said the government appears to be underestimating the cost of emergency programs such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and overestimating the economic stimulus impact of the new budget spending.
The PBO notes that while Ms. Freeland promised in her November economic statement that the 2021 budget would include up to $100-billion in stimulus measures, the new spending in the budget is not clearly broken down in terms of what costs are related to emergency support versus stimulus. The budget listed $101.4-billion in new spending over three years.
By its own calculations, the PBO says up to $69.2-billion of that $101.4-billion could be classified as stimulus. The PBO also highlights a chart in the budget that shows the federal debt-to-GDP ratio will not return to pre-pandemic levels until about 2055.
“This suggests that the government has decided to effectively stabilize the federal debt ratio at a higher level, potentially exhausting its fiscal room over the medium- and long-term,” the PBO report states. “This means that any substantial new permanent spending would either lead to a higher debt-to-GDP ratio or have to be financed through higher revenues and/or spending reductions in other areas.”
In its related report on tobacco taxes, the PBO said it estimates a tax hike announced in the budget will raise $2.04-billion over five years, which is just shy of the government’s revenue estimate of $2.14-billion.
The spike in federal tobacco taxes, which was followed a few days later by a provincial hike in the British Columbia budget, was praised by health advocates as a key step to reduce smoking rates.
Anne Kothawala, president and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, an association that includes tobacco companies as members, said the tax increases won’t curb smoking unless the federal government increases enforcement to hit back at the contraband market.
Mr. Giroux said in an interview that there is a link between higher taxes and increased contraband, but that it is difficult to measure without a full understanding of Ottawa’s plans to curb the illegal market.
The link between tobacco taxes and contraband was recently detailed in a December report by the Canada Revenue Agency, which estimated that Ottawa loses out on about $486-million a year because of uncollected cigarette taxes. The figure used 2014 data to estimate the “tax gap” on cigarette tax revenue.
“There are well-documented instances of an active illegal market of tobacco products in Canada. The illegal production of cigarettes by unlicensed producers is regarded as the main source of the excise duty revenue loss in Canada,” the CRA report stated.
The CRA report did not attempt to calculate the cigarette tax gap on provincial revenues, but it noted that the Quebec government has said it loses $125-million a year because of tax evasion in the tobacco industry.
The CRA report referenced 2014 Statistics Canada data showing that 14 per cent of the Canadian population were daily smokers and 5 per cent were non-daily smokers. The CRA then estimated that illegal consumption accounts for an estimated 4.69 billion cigarettes, or 13 per cent of total consumption.
Kelly Masotti, vice-president of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society, said the PBO report shows tobacco tax increases are “a win-win,” by both decreasing smoking and increasing government revenue.
In an interview, she said higher tobacco taxes are the most effective way of reducing smoking rates, particularly among price-sensitive youth.
“We strongly support the federal tobacco tax increase as well as the B.C. increase,” she said in an interview.
Ms. Masotti said the tobacco industry’s claims that higher prices fuel contraband are undercut by the fact that the industry itself has raised prices considerably in recent years.
“The price increases and revenue increases should be going to governments, not to tobacco companies,” she said.
Lesley James, senior manager, policy for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, also welcomed the PBO’s findings.
Ms. James said she would have liked to see a pledge in the federal budget to devote the $2.1-billion from higher tobacco taxes toward anti-smoking programs.
“We definitely need to reinvest this money into proper measures and help smokers who are addicted,” she said.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.