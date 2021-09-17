Liberal candidate forced to ‘pause’ campaign after dropped sexual assault charge revealed

Justin Trudeau says one of his Toronto candidates has “paused” his election campaign after past allegations of sexual assault were revealed, but the Liberal Leader would not commit to removing him from the party before Monday’s vote.
The Toronto Star reported on Thursday that Kevin Vuong, who is running for the Liberals in Spadina–Fort York, was charged in 2019 with sexual assault but the charge was dropped later that year. Mr. Vuong told the newspaper the allegations are false and that he “vigorously fought” them. The Globe and Mail has not verified the allegations and has reached out to Mr. Vuong’s campaign team for comment. Mr. Vuong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Speaking at a campaign stop in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Mr. Trudeau said the Liberal Party was unaware of the dropped charge until this week’s report. He said the party is now looking into it.
“We are a party that always takes seriously any allegations or reports of sexual harassment, or intimidation or assault,” Mr. Trudeau said.
“We only learned about these serious allegations yesterday through the work of the Toronto Star. We are looking into it very carefully and we have asked the candidate to pause his campaign.”
Mr. Trudeau did not explain what pausing a campaign entails, or answer questions about why he did not immediately declare that Mr. Vuong would not be a Liberal caucus member if he wins. He was also asked how his party could not have known about the charge during the vetting process.
“We have questions about that, we have questions about what exactly happened, we are looking into that very rapidly and in the meanwhile we have asked that candidate to pause his campaign,” he said.
The deadline for removing candidates from the ballot has passed, so Mr. Vuong’s name will remain on the ballot as a Liberal. However, in early September, the Liberals said they would not allow Kitchener-Centre candidate Raj Saini to join the party’s caucus if he wins his seat after unspecified “new allegations” emerged about him. Mr. Trudeau had previously stood by Mr. Saini, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back more than a year. He denies the allegations.
Mr. Vuong is also facing a $1.5-million lawsuit from a former business associate in a pandemic mask-making business, first reported on by The Globe and Mail. The claimant in the lawsuit is Toronto accessories designer Anna-Maria Mountfort. She alleges that she, Mr. Vuong and Larry Lau had a “handshake deal” that she would be a founder or partner of a company that produced face masks during the pandemic, but was ultimately cut out of the business. Mr. Vuong and Mr. Lau deny the accusations, which have not been proven in court.
Mr. Vuong was acclaimed by the Liberals in Spadina–Fort York on Aug. 13. The riding is a stronghold for the party and was previously held by Adam Vaughan, who decided not to run.
The party’s rules say the candidate vetting committee should at minimum consider criteria including criminal reference checks and “any claim, dispute or litigation in which the Potential Nomination Contestant is involved or in which the Potential Nomination Contestant has previously been involved.”
The rules also state that to be considered to run for the Liberals, potential candidates must not be “engaged in any claim, litigation or dispute of any sort which is liable to bring controversy or disrepute upon the Qualified Nomination Contestant or the Party.” However, that rule can be waived by the national campaign chairs, according to the party’s candidate selection document.
The Conservative Party on Friday called for the Liberals to remove Mr. Vuong as their candidate.
“This pattern of cover-ups by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party must stop. Once again Canadians are left wondering how they can trust the Liberals,” said the statement, attributed to the Conservative Party’s national campaign.
“Justin Trudeau must do the right thing and immediately fire this candidate and confirm that if elected, this candidate will not sit in the Liberal caucus.”
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also began his remarks in Sherbrooke, Que., on Friday by addressing the situation.
“This is a story that women know all too well,” he said. “It’s so painful when we see the pattern of behaviour with the Liberal party. They do not have the courage to take on men in positions of power,” Mr. Singh said, adding that he sees parallels with how the party handled allegations of sexual misconduct in the military. He also raised questions of what the Liberal party knew about this candidate when allowing him to run.
“What has Mr. Trudeau done? He’s still the candidate,” Mr. Singh said, adding that “silence in the face of injustice is acceptance.”
With a report from Menaka Raman-Wilms in Sherbrooke, Que.
