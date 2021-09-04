Liberal candidate Raj Saini drops out of federal election race following allegations of sexual misconduct

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Liberal MPs (from left) Marwan Tabbara, Bardish Chagger and Raj Saini meet with Region of Waterloo mayors and delivers brief opening remarks in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Liberal candidate Raj Saini has dropped out of the federal election campaign after facing allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Mr. Saini said in a statement on Saturday that he is leaving the race after CBC News this week reported on allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the two-term Liberal MP.

“I am very proud of my work for Kitchener Centre, work to which I committed myself wholly, gladly, and effectively. However, continuing my campaign no longer serves the best interests of my family, staff members, campaign team, and constituents,” Mr. Saini said.

“For everyone’s health and safety I have taken the painful decision to end my campaign for the 44th Parliament.”

Mr. Saini said he would challenge the “false allegations” and is in the process of consulting legal counsel to review his options.

In a statement issued later on Saturday, a spokesman for the Liberal party said another review was launched on Friday after “new information” was brought to the party.

“Everyone deserves to work in a safe and respectful environment free from violence or harassment. Fair, trusted, and accessible complaint processes are also essential,” said the statement from spokesperson Alex Deslongchamps.

“Last year, a process was initiated after an allegation was made against Mr. Saini. When the individual chose not to pursue a complaint or participate in the process, an independent workplace review assessment was conducted through the House of Commons. The review found that nothing arose regarding concerns of harassment in the office. Mr. Saini was approved as a candidate on that basis.

“Yesterday, a review process was initiated after new information was directly provided to the Liberal Party of Canada. Mr. Saini will no longer be a Liberal candidate.”

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has previously stood by Mr. Saini and defended the processes in place to handle harassment and misconduct complaints.

“We have always acted decisively on showing that we don’t tolerate sexual misconduct or harassment. Not only that, we acted to put in place much stronger, more rigorous processes, in Parliament, within our party, and in organizations across the country,” Mr. Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Mississauga on Friday.

“We will always make sure that we are standing up for people’s rights and supports for them as they come forward to be heard, to make sure that there is a process for them to follow. We will make sure that that process is rigorously and independently followed.”

One former member of Mr. Saini’s staff told the Globe and Mail that throughout her time working for him, Mr. Saini made inappropriate and suggestive comments towards her, and she alleged that on one occasion he pushed her up against a wall. In a complaint filed to the Canadian Human Rights Commission in May 2020, she described a hostile work environment that included unwelcomed advances, harassing behaviour, and psychological abuse. She said she was placed on a mandatory leave of absence in March, 2020, which culminated in a suicide attempt at the workplace.

The human rights complaint was first reported by CBC News on Tuesday. The CBC report also included four allegations against Mr. Saini of unwanted sexual advances or inappropriate comments. CBC News reported that concerns about Mr. Saini’s behaviour toward young female staffers were raised to Mr. Trudeau’s office dating back to 2015. The Globe and Mail has not independently verified all of the allegations.

Mr. Saini said he was only told of one allegation but the complainant did not file a formal complaint. He said he asked for a third-party review of his office through the House of Commons and that the review did not verify any issues. The staffer said she was not asked to participate in that review. The Globe has not seen the report. Mr. Saini also said concerns regarding his safety were raised in that probe and forwarded to the Waterloo Regional Police.

