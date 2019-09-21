 Skip to main content

Politics Liberal, Conservative campaigns regroup as pollster sees upward trend for Conservatives

Chris Hannay
Ottawa
The Liberal and Conservative campaigns are taking Saturday off to regroup after 10 days of touring the country and a surprise controversy about the Liberal Leader wearing brownface nearly 20 years ago.

The election campaign was rocked Wednesday and Thursday by revelations that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had worn brownface and blackface in at least three incidents between high school in the 1980s and when he was a teacher in 2001. Mr. Trudeau apologized this week and acknowledged the actions were racist.

Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist of Nanos Research, said the controversy this week appeared to have hurt support for Mr. Trudeau. He said support for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has increased in recent days.

“The next few days will be critical to Trudeau as he attempts to stop the trend which favours the Conservatives,” Mr. Nanos said. “At the same time, expect Canadians to focus more on Scheer as a potential prime minister.”

The latest daily tracking survey from Nanos Research showed that the Conservatives had the support of 37 per cent of respondents, the Liberals were at 32 per cent, the NDP at 14 per cent, the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent and the People’s Party at 2 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 18 to 20. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.

While Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Scheer stay out the spotlight in Ottawa on Saturday, the leaders of the other main parties are still on the hustings.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Toronto with former NDP MP Andrew Cash, who is running again in the downtown riding of Davenport.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Cash are hosting a discussion about precarious work at a coffee shop, followed by a meeting with local leaders at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is holding events in Winnipeg and campaigning with local candidates.

