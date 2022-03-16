The federal Liberal government is extending its amnesty on “assault-style” firearms until October 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in May 2020 he was banning more than 1,500 models of firearms, including the AR-15.

He also announced owners of these guns would have a two-year amnesty period to come into compliance with the prohibition.

The Liberal government revealed on Wednesday that the order that was set to expire in April would be extended until October 2023.

It says doing so gives officials more time to implement a mandatory buyback program for the firearms.

Gun-control advocacy group PolySeSouvient says it hopes this is the “first and last” extension of its kind and wants to see the buyback program introduced as quickly as possible.

It says since the announcement of the ban on so-called “assault-style” firearms, new models have been introduced into the market and further legislation is required to ensure they are covered by the same prohibition.

