Liberal government makes opening arguments in First Nations child welfare case

The Federal Court began a hearing Monday on a government request to push pause on orders from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on First Nations child welfare – a case that has sparked questions about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the Liberal government said on Monday that, although it is seeking a judicial review and stay of the tribunal ruling, it will support the ​certification of a class-action lawsuit on Indigenous child welfare.

The tribunal’s findings, released in September, found the government willfully and recklessly discriminated against First Nations children living on reserve by failing to provide funding for child and family services.

In October, Ottawa asked Federal Court to review the ruling and requested a stay – a decision that sparked swift backlash from a number of Indigenous leaders, advocates, the NDP and Green Party.

The government, however, says it needs to seek a judicial review of the tribunal’s findings, as w​ell as a stay, due to legal issues in the tribunal’s findings. It also believes it imposes a one-size-fits-all approach to compensation.

The tribunal’s decision in September ordered Canada to provide compensation of up to $40,000 to First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken into care on or after Jan. 1, 2006, and said it applied to parents or grandparents and children denied essential services.

Government official Sony Perron said this fall that satisfying the entire order could cost up to $7.9-billion, depending on the final percentage of children necessarily removed from care and if the compensation process continues until 2025-26.

Before the hearing began on Monday, newly-appointed Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister David Lametti issued a statement to say Canada agrees it must “fairly and equitably” compensate First Nations children who have been negatively affected by child and family policies.

The government will seek a comprehensive settlement on compensation that will ensure long-term benefits for individuals and families, the ministers added, while announcing the government is looking toward certification on a separate class action on Indigenous child welfare.

“To that end, we will work with plaintiff’s counsel with the goal of moving forward with certification of the Xavier Moushoom and Jeremy Meawasige v. The Attorney General of Canada class action,” the ministers said.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal compensation decision does not properly address all issues around appropriate compensation, they added.

“As such, Canada intends to pursue a judicial review of this CHRT ruling.”

Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said Monday it is difficult to reach a settlement when Canada “continues to fight the children and family in court” who were harmed by Canada’s ongoing discriminatory conduct.

“This is just a statement,” Ms. Blackstock said. "The kids need action.”

Veteran NDP MP Charlie Angus, who was at the Supreme Court building for Monday’s hearing, echoed it is hard to take the government seriously when their legal submissions clearly state they do not accept responsibility for paying compensation for the “damage they have done.”

“If the government was serious about ending the systemic denial of rights of Indigenous children they wouldn’t be in court today,” Mr. Angus said.