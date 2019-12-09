 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Liberal government moves to start phasing in promised tax cuts in January, 2020

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Finance Minister Bill Morneau introduced a motion Monday that is the first step toward adopting the change.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Liberal government is moving ahead with a promised personal income tax cut that it says will allow an additional 1.1 million low-income Canadians to not pay any federal income tax.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau introduced a motion Monday that is the first step toward adopting the change. The details of the tax cut – including a four-year period to phase it in – are in line with a promise in the Liberal Party’s 2019 election platform.

Mr. Morneau also said he intends to release an economic update before Christmas that will provide the latest forecast for federal revenues and expenses ahead of the 2020 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the government will gradually increase the threshold at which individuals must start paying federal income tax. Known as the basic personal exemption, the threshold for 2020 is currently set at $12,298. The Liberal change would raise that to $13,229 for 2020 and to $15,000 by 2023. The government also plans to phase out the benefit for individuals with net incomes above $150,473. It will be fully phased out for individuals with incomes of more than $214,368.

The NDP urged the government to lower the threshold at which the tax cut is phased out and to use the extra revenue to fund a dental-care program. The Conservative Party – which also campaigned on a personal income tax cut – said it will review the government’s plan and discuss it during the party’s closed-door caucus meeting before deciding how to vote on the measure.

“We are looking forward to working with other parties. We campaigned on an approach that was going to reduce taxes for 20 million Canadians. It’s a very significant measure that will put, in the first year, three billion dollars [of] more money into middle class Canadians’ pockets. That’s, we think, really important,” Mr. Morneau told reporters outside the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said in a statement that the tax cuts should be adopted immediately, rather than phased in over several years.

“Conservatives love tax cuts," he said. "They reward workers with more money to save, pay down mortgages or support local business and charities. ... We’ll read their latest proposal to ensure their deeds match their words. We’ll also urge the government to consider bigger and faster tax cuts.”

The NDP said that by restricting access to the tax cut by higher-income Canadians, Ottawa could fund a basic dental-care program for about 4.2 million lower-income Canadians.

NDP health critic Don Davies said he was pleasantly surprised to see the government’s Throne Speech mention dental care, though he said he would have preferred stronger language than that it is an idea “worth exploring.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Davies said the NDP was the only party that campaigned on federal support for dental care and debate over the tax cut is an opportunity for the government to act in exchange for NDP support.

“It’s not just 4.2 million Canadians. It’s not just a number," he said. "It’s who is being affected: These are Canada’s most vulnerable people. These are Indigenous Canadians. These are single-parent families. These are seniors. These are children. These are new Canadians. It’s a class issue here as well.”

The government tabled what is called a ways and means motion, which sets out the government’s intention to make a tax-related change. That will be followed up with a government bill. Mr. Morneau declined to provide a timeline for when the government will act on other promised tax changes, such as measures affecting large digital companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

The House of Commons will be in session until Friday and it will then take a break until the last week of January.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies