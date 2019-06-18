Liberal government re-approves Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Liberal cabinet has re-approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which will add nearly 600,000 barrels per day of export capacity to western Canadian oil producers but is bitterly opposed by many British Columbians, including several First Nations communities.

The federal government owns the existing pipeline and has pledged to finance the twice-delayed expansion project. The Liberals then plan to sell it off to new owners, with the possibility of some Indigenous ownership. At least two separate Indigenous groups have indicated interest in purchasing a significant stake in the pipeline.

“The project has the potential to create thousands of solid middle-class jobs for Canadians,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

He said the company will begin work during the current construction season.

The expansion project will expand Canadian oil exports beyond U.S. markets, resulting in higher prices for producers, the Prime Minister said.

He added that the government will ensure protection of the environment and key species, including salmon and killer whales.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his predecessor Rachel Notley lobbied aggressively to ensure the Liberal government re-approve the pipeline project after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the federal permit and halted construction last August. The court had ruled Ottawa did not properly consider environmental impacts from increased shipping traffic, and failed to consult adequately with First Nations that will be impacted by the project.

The court ruling was a second setback for the Trans Mountain project, which would give industry greater access to Pacific Rim markets for its oil sands crude. The original owner, Texas-based Kinder Morgan Inc., stopped work on it in April 2018, citing political risks and eventually sold the pipeline to the federal government for $4.5-billion.