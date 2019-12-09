 Skip to main content

Politics

Liberal government to release fiscal update before Christmas, Morneau says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Finance Minister Bill Morneau makes an announcement in the Foyer of the House of Commons, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Dec. 9, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government promises a report on federal finances before MPs head home for the holidays.

“Our plan is to have a fiscal update before Christmas so we can update Canadians on the state of the economy,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said after he took the first step to provide a tax cut the Liberals promised during the election campaign.

On Monday, Morneau introduced a motion to raise the basic personal income-tax exemption to $15,000.

The amendments to the Income Tax Act, if passed, would begin next year and be fully implemented by 2023.

The benefit would also be gradually reduced for people making more than $150,473 in net income in 2020.

“We’re doing it in a way that’s means-tested so it doesn’t actually impact the top one per cent,” Morneau said.

Morneau also said about 20 million Canadians will pay less tax and 1.1 million more Canadians would pay no federal tax at all.

“We were very clear in the campaign that we wanted to reduce taxes,” Morneau said.

Over the weekend, the Conservatives called on Morneau to provide a fiscal update immediately as economic concerns mount following a poor jobs report late last week.

Morneau did not have a specific date for when he would provide the update to Ottawa’s fiscal status.

