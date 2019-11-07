 Skip to main content

Politics

Liberal Jean-Yves Duclos keeps seat after Bloc Quebecois concedes defeat in recount

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will keep the riding of Quebec after finishing 325 votes ahead of Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon on Oct. 21.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Bloc Quebecois has conceded defeat in a Quebec City riding it had hoped to snatch from the Liberals in an official recount.

Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will keep the riding of Quebec after finishing 325 votes ahead of Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon on Oct. 21.

Today’s concession by the Bloc means the 35 federal seats in Quebec won by the Liberals on election night will remain unchanged.

Earlier this week the Bloc had also conceded to the Liberals during a recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga.

Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada won that riding by 328 votes over Bloc candidate Simon Marchand.

The Bloc won 32 Quebec seats in the federal election, the Conservatives won 10 and the NDP won one seat.

