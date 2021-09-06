 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau pledges legal protection for businesses that require proof of vaccination

WELLAND, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland tour the factory at Valbruna ASW Inc. during Trudeau's election campaign tour in Welland, Ont., on Sept. 6.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The federal Liberals are promising legal protection for businesses asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination from staff and customers.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau discussed the platform promise and other proposed supports for businesses and workers at a Labour Day campaign stop in Welland, Ont.

He says his party will table legislation if re-elected that will ensure organizations can require immunization without fear of legal challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

Business groups have raised concerns about that legislative gap in recent weeks as provinces have announced new policies mandating the shots in non-essential settings.

Federal election 2021: What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

Trudeau also discussed promised expansions of hiring and workers’ support programs his government introduced during the pandemic and a tax credit for construction trades workers who travel or relocate for employment.

He says his party’s plan aims to avoid lockdowns, bring people back to work and keep businesses open.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies