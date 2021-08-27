Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s outdoor event in GTA cancelled due to protests

Open this photo in gallery Supporters hold placards at a Liberal Party campaign trail event in Bolton Ont. on Friday Aug. 27, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

An outdoor event for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in the Greater Toronto Area was cancelled on Friday due to security concerns prompted by protesters.

Demonstrators gathered at the Bolton, Ont. event that was to be held in the parking lot of a hotel.

The event was delayed by two hours and a formal announcement took place announcing its cancellation on a microphone.

Mr. Trudeau faced protesters with increased anger at events in the GTA on Friday, including at a bakery in Nobleton, Ont. Some demonstrators held signs with expletives and screamed an array of other swear words. They also called him terms such as a “criminal.”

At the bakery, Mr. Trudeau was able to get in and out of the event safely and smiled and waved at the protesters as he boarded the bus.

