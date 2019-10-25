 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Liberal minister Jim Carr diagnosed with blood cancer, says he has begun treatment

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media in Toronto, on June 26, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

International Trade Minister Jim Carr said Friday he has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer but has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to affirm his commitment to serving his constituents and all Canadians.

Mr. Carr, 68, who posted a statement on Twitter, said his doctor requested routine blood work after experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks. After undergoing further tests, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“This has also affected my kidney function,” he said in the statement. “I have begun chemotherapy and dialysis treatment, which will continue for the near future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Carr, who was re-elected on Monday in the riding of Winnipeg South Centre, said he and his family thank medical staff for their assistance and would appreciate privacy at this time.

“My constituency office will remain open to continue serving the needs of the residents of Winnipeg South Centre,” he said. “I am feeling well, my spirits are high.”

Dominic LeBlanc, who was re-elected in the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour, issued a statement to say he regrets being unable to visit his riding during the election campaign. He had to undergo a bone-marrow transplant.

Mr. LeBlanc added that he was looking forward to returning to his riding.

He took a leave of absence as intergovernmental affairs minister in April. He too said he consulted a doctor after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

With files from The Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter