Liberal minister Jim Carr diagnosed with blood cancer, says he has begun treatment

International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media in Toronto, on June 26, 2019.

International Trade Minister Jim Carr said Friday he has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer but has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to affirm his commitment to serving his constituents and all Canadians.

Mr. Carr, 68, who posted a statement on Twitter, said his doctor requested routine blood work after experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks. After undergoing further tests, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“This has also affected my kidney function,” he said in the statement. “I have begun chemotherapy and dialysis treatment, which will continue for the near future.”

Mr. Carr, who was re-elected on Monday in the riding of Winnipeg South Centre, said he and his family thank medical staff for their assistance and would appreciate privacy at this time.

“My constituency office will remain open to continue serving the needs of the residents of Winnipeg South Centre,” he said. “I am feeling well, my spirits are high.”

Dominic LeBlanc, who was re-elected in the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour, issued a statement to say he regrets being unable to visit his riding during the election campaign. He had to undergo a bone-marrow transplant.

Mr. LeBlanc added that he was looking forward to returning to his riding.

He took a leave of absence as intergovernmental affairs minister in April. He too said he consulted a doctor after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

With files from The Canadian Press