 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc discharged from Montreal hospital after successful stem cell transplant

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc said he is feeling stronger and looking forward to returning to New Brunswick, where he captured the riding of Beausejour for the seventh consecutive time on Oct. 21.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Re-elected federal Liberal Dominic LeBlanc has been discharged from a Montreal hospital following a successful stem cell transplant.

LeBlanc said in a statement today he is feeling stronger and looking forward to returning to New Brunswick, where he captured the riding of Beausejour for the seventh consecutive time Oct. 21.

He stepped aside from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

After receiving chemotherapy in Moncton, N.B., LeBlanc was transferred to a Montreal hospital in September for the transplant.

He says he was discharged from hospital Nov. 5.

LeBlanc’s hematologist is quoted in the statement saying the transplant went well with no unusual complications, and the MP’s immune system should continue to strengthen over the coming weeks.

The illness kept LeBlanc from campaigning in the federal election, and on election night he thanked his New Brunswick constituents for their support from his hospital bed.

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and governor general.

“I am feeling stronger every day and very much looking forward to returning to New Brunswick as soon as possible,” LeBlanc said in the statement Wednesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter