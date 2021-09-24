 Skip to main content
Politics

Liberal MP-elect George Chahal under police investigation in Calgary regarding campaign flyers

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Liberal MP-elect George Chahal campaigns in Calgary on Sept. 2.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal is under police investigation after he was caught on camera removing campaign literature from his Conservative opponent, the Calgary Police Service said on Friday.

Mr. Chahal is one of two Liberals elected in Alberta, after the party was shut out of the province in 2019. He was widely expected to be appointed to cabinet. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to provide comment on the matter.

On Sept. 19, Mr. Chahal was caught on a home-security camera removing a flyer for Conservative candidate Jag Sahota, which was taped to the door of Glenn Pennett’s house, and placing his own campaign flyer instead. Mr. Pennett told The Globe and Mail on Friday that Ms. Sahota’s flyer had information on where and when to vote on Monday. The flyer left by Mr. Chahal also had voting information but Mr. Pennett said it was incorrect.

“He took it off, crumpled it up and left his. And his has absolutely the wrong information,” Mr. Pennett said.

Until his federal election, Mr. Chahal was a Calgary city councillor. He defeated Ms. Sahota, who was first elected MP in Calgary Skyview in 2019.

On Friday the Calgary Police Service confirmed it had launched an investigation into the incident.

“The report has been directed to our Anti-Corruption Unit that handles investigations of a sensitive nature or involving a public official,” Calgary Police Service Spokesperson Tanja McMorris said in a statement. “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and at this point we have not yet determined if the investigation will remain with CPS or be transitioned to a federal body, such as Elections Canada.”

The Prime Minister’s Office directed The Globe to Mr. Chahal’s campaign for comment. His former campaign manager, Randall Zalazar, said Mr. Chahal “removed a piece of campaign literature that identified an incorrect polling location for the person residing at the address.”

“All through Election Day, campaign volunteers found incorrectly labelled materials across the eastern side of the riding. Our campaign contacted Elections Canada and advised them of the issue,” Mr. Zalazar said.

Mr. Pennett did not have a picture of Ms. Sahota’s flyer but said he left it on his door because he supported her and that her flyer had the correct polling information. The polling station Mr. Pennett was directed to by Mr. Chahal’s flyer is about 18 kilometres away from his correct polling station.

Asked why Mr. Chahal provided incorrect voting information in his own flyer, Mr. Zalazar said: “The Chahal campaign made every effort to distribute brochures containing correct polling locations. These brochures also directed voters to elections.ca for further information.”

Mr. Zalazar said neither Mr. Chahal nor the campaign had been contacted by the Calgary Police Service. “We have not been made aware of any ongoing investigation related to this matter,” he said.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is responsible for enforcing the Canada Elections Act. Spokesperson Véronique Aupry said confidentiality provisions prevent the office from commenting on whether it has received a complaint or launched an investigation.

However, she said the law contains a prohibition on “impairing or preventing the transmission of election advertising,” which would include defacing or removing election signs or advertising.

Conservative Party Spokesperson Cory Hann said the claims from Mr. Chahal’s campaign are “easily disproved by the video evidence.”

“Another Liberal under investigation by an anti-corruption unit shouldn’t surprise anyone,” Mr. Hann said. “This is exactly what we said would happen - just more of the same corruption and lack of ethics from the Trudeau Liberals.”

