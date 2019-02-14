Liberal MP says Wilson-Raybould might have lost justice post because she doesn’t speak French

The Liberal MP who will chair hearings into the Jody Wilson-Raybould affair is raising the possibility that the Indigenous Canadian politician was removed as justice minister and attorney-general earlier this year because she couldn’t speak French.

Anthony Housefather, the Liberal chair of the House of Commons justice committee, was speaking to a Montreal radio station Thursday, trying to address allegations that Ms. Wilson-Raybould was moved out of the justice portfolio over her refusal to shelve a prosecution against Montreal construction giant SNC-Lavalin.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that when she was attorney-general, Ms. Wilson-Raybould had come under pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to override the decision of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and stay prosecution of SNC-Lavalin in favour of a deferred prosecution agreement, also called a remediation agreement – without a trial. The company faces charges of bribing Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011 in exchange for contracts.

Story continues below advertisement

SNC-Lavalin is currently seeking a judicial review of the director of public prosecutions' decision.

In mid-January Ms. Wilson-Raybould was demoted by being moved to veterans’ affairs.

Opposition parties have alleged Ms. Wilson-Raybould lost her job as justice minister over SNC-Lavalin.

Mr. Housefather, however, questioned this accusation.

“The Prime Minister has the undisputed right to choose who is in what cabinet position,” he told CJAD Thursday.

“And there’s millions of reasons [why] … people can be shuffled from one position to another."

He said the federal Justice Department will be required to address numerous matters in Quebec in the months ahead and suggested this might be the motivation for the shuffle: that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needed a fluent French speaker.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“For example that there’s a lot of legal issues coming up in Quebec and the Prime Minister may well have decided he needed a justice minister that could speak French,” Mr. Housefather said.

“So the idea that she was shuffled because of this unproven allegation to me is quite ridiculous.”

NDP MP Nathan Cullen said Mr. Housefather’s comments seemed desperate.

“This tactic of trying to slander Jody Wilson-Raybould rather than pay attention to the real scandal strikes me as weakness and desperation from this government,” Mr. Cullen said.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould quit cabinet earlier this week, only hours after Mr. Trudeau told reporters that her continued presence in cabinet was an indication she was not unhappy with the government.

She said solicitor-client privilege prevents her from speaking on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the governing Liberals used their voting majority on the House of Commons justice committee to quash opposition efforts to name several key players as witnesses in hearings on the Wilson-Raybould controversy, including the former minister herself, as well as Mr. Trudeau’s two most senior staff members.

Liberal MPs declined to hear the opposition proposal for the hearings and rejected all attempted amendments by the Conservatives and NDP. The opposition parties had wanted to call Mr. Trudeau's principal secretary, Gerald Butts, and chief of staff, Katie Telford, among others, as witnesses.

Instead, the Liberals passed a motion that would broaden the hearings – away from strictly targeting accounts that the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on Ms. Wilson-Raybould to shelve a criminal prosecution of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin in favour of a negotiated settlement. This issue will now be folded into a larger study that includes an examination of the settlement option, also called a deferred prosecution agreement, and the Shawcross doctrine, a legal standard the Liberals have invoked in defending their conduct.