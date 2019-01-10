 Skip to main content

Politics Liberal MP Scott Brison resigns from cabinet, will not seek re-election

Liberal MP Scott Brison resigns from cabinet, will not seek re-election

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Treasury Board President Scott Brison stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 15, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Veteran cabinet minister Scott Brison is resigning from cabinet and will not be running in this year’s federal election.

In a video message alongside his husband Maxime St. Pierre and twin daughters Claire and Rose, Mr. Brison said he is ready for new challenges and wants to spend more time with his young family.

“There are three main reasons for my decision. First, I’ve served as a member of Parliament for seven terms. I’m proud of what I’ve helped accomplish,” he said. “Second, I’m ready for a change. They say life begins at 50. Well, I’m 51 and ready for new challenges. Third, and most important, is my family. You know, I’ve had some important roles over the years but the most important roles or titles I will ever have will be being husband to Max and daddy to Rose and Claire. Rose and Claire, as you grow into such special people, I can’t wait to spend the next chapters of my life with you. Canada is one of the truly rare places in the world where a life like ours is possible.”

Mr. Brison is stepping down as President of the Treasury Board, a cabinet position he has held since the Liberals formed government in 2015.

The Nova Scotia MP was first elected as a Progressive Conservative MP in 1997. He switched to the Liberal Party in 2003 and became minister of Public Works from 2004 to 2006 during the Liberal minority government led by Paul Martin.

The Liberal cabinet is scheduled to meet next week in Sherbrooke for a retreat. The timing suggests a replacement for Mr. Brison could be announced in the coming days.

