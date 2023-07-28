A Liberal MP is asking Canada’s elections commissioner to investigate Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign for paying the legal expenses of a whistle-blower who was working for the campaign of rival leadership candidate Patrick Brown.

Chris Bittle, an MP for St. Catharines, Ont., made the request in a letter, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. In it, he asks the commissioner to “take any and all appropriate action” to review the payments and determine whether they were “legal and appropriate.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Poilievre confirmed that his campaign for leadership of the federal Conservative Party had paid the legal expenses of whistle-blower Debra Jodoin, whose allegations of wrongdoing against Mr. Brown became publicly known last summer.

Shortly before the allegations surfaced, Mr. Brown was disqualified from the leadership race over what the party described as financial irregularities, though it did not confirm at the time that Ms. Jodoin’s complaint was the cause. Mr. Poilievre was elected Conservative Leader this past September.

In Mr. Bittle’s letter, dated Friday, he raises concerns that allowing political candidates to financially support people with compromising information about their rivals could have damaging consequences.

“Canadians understand the importance of ensuring individuals can come forward if rules are potentially being broken but are left wondering whether campaign expenses directly linked to efforts to disqualify a leadership opponent – in this case Mr. Poilievre’s opponent – are legal and appropriate,” the letter says.

“Canadians are also worried this leads to a path of campaigns effectively offering money to opposing campaign staff in exchange for confidential information with the sole purpose of damaging or destroying one party for the benefit of another. I think we can all agree that would not build trust in our electoral system and would only serve to erode it.”

In an interview Friday, Mr. Bittle said the commissioner’s office had acknowledged that it had received his letter. He said he had received no other response.

The commissioner is an independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act is complied with and enforced. The current commissioner is Caroline Simard.

Asked about Mr. Bittle’s letter, Pierre Verrière, a spokesperson for the commissioner, said that the office reviews every complaint brought to its attention.

“That said, I’m not in a position to comment on whether we have received any correspondence from Chris Bittle or whether his request would fall under our mandate,” Mr. Verrière said.

The NDP also expressed concern about the situation on Friday.

“Poilievre paying off the legal fees of an opponent’s whistleblower is another thing that seems off to people. It feels like murky waters,” MP Matthew Green, the party’s ethics critic, said in a statement.

“New Democrats believe that leaders should be transparent with Canadians, and we’re going to push for answers on this spending and push for more accountability.”

Neither Mr. Poilievre’s press secretary nor the spokesperson for the Conservative Party responded to questions about Mr. Bittle’s correspondence with the elections commissioner.

Ms. Jodoin’s allegations against Mr. Brown concerned campaign spending. During last year’s leadership campaign, she said she had informed the Conservative Party that Mr. Brown had encouraged her to work for him, even though a private company was paying for her expenses, a violation of federal election laws. Mr. Brown denied wrongdoing.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Poilievre said “I don’t have those numbers in front of me” when asked about the specifics of his campaign’s financial support for Ms. Jodoin.

Financial returns filed with Elections Canada show Mr. Poilievre’s team paid $37,000 to two law firms that represented her.

“Debbie Jodoin is a courageous whistle-blower. She is a widow of a former Canadian Forces member who was speaking up against wrongdoing at great personal peril to herself, and it is entirely appropriate to defend whistle-blowers,” Mr. Poilievre told the news conference, in Timmins, Ont.

“When I am prime minister, we will defend all whistle-blowers,” he said, adding that he would protect their ability to speak out without fear of legal intimidation.

After Mr. Brown’s failed leadership bid, he was re-elected mayor of Brampton, Ont. Mr. Brown did not respond to a request for comment, but a representative of his former campaign issued a statement.

“Mayor Brown has put party politics behind him and is solely focused on the important work he is doing in the City of Brampton where he was recently re-elected with massive support from the community,” it said.