Xiangguo Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng, infectious disease scientists from Canada's top-secret laboratory in Winnipeg who collaborated with researchers in China.

Liberal and NDP MPs joined forces Monday to block a parliamentary investigation into the massive security breach at Canada’s high security infectious disease laboratory in Winnipeg.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong had moved a motion to investigate how Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were able to pass confidential information to China even after security concerns were raised about the couples activities.

“The People’s Republic of China and its entities infiltrated Canada’s top microbiology lab, a national security breach representing a very serious and credible threat to Canada,” Mr. Chong said, noting the Liberal government had fought for years to stop the opposition parties from finding out why the two scientists were fired and whether there were serious security breaches at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg

Documents tabled in the House of Commons late week revealed that the two infectious-disease scientists provided confidential scientific information to China and were fired after a probe concluded Dr. Qiu posed “a realistic and credible threat to Canada’s economic security” and it was discovered they engaged in clandestine meetings with Chinese officials.

The scientists were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory in July, 2019, and later had their security clearances revoked. They were fired in January, 2021. Their whereabouts are not known.

“The government defied four orders of the House of Commons and its committee for these documents,” Mr. Chong told the House of Commons Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics. “After three long years we finally have gotten access to the documents and we need to continue this examination in order to hold the government accountable.”

But Liberal Igra Khalid moved an immediate motion to adjourn the committee hearings, effectively killing the proposed parliamentary investigation. She was supported by her Liberal colleagues and NDP MP Matthew Green to shut down an investigation.

Ms. Khalid accused the Conservatives of playing “political games,” saying the government had taken steps years ago to beef up security at the Winnipeg facility. “It is not urgent and it is not within the mandate of this ethics committee.”

Conservative MP Michael Cooper said the parliamentary inquiry was needed because MPs have faced years of “cover up and obstruction” and it was obvious that there was a “massive breakdown” of intelligence within the government.

“The buck stops with the Prime Minister. When did the Prime Minister know about this massive national security breach? Did he learn about it in 2019 or did he learn about it in January 2021 or some time in between?”

Mr. Chong’s motion would have called top officials at the Public Health Agency of Canada, Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault, Health Minister Mark Holland, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Natalie Drouin, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Trudeau.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has denied any wrongdoing in its dealings with Dr. Qiu and her husband: “The allegation that China tried to steal the secrets of Canada is entirely groundless. We firmly oppose this.”