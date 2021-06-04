 Skip to main content
Politics

Liberal Party triggers ‘electoral urgency’ rule for nominations

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured June 2, 2021, responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa. A fresh wave of election speculation is likely to pick up as the Liberal Party moves to ease the nomination process.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal Liberal Party has triggered its “electoral urgency” rule for nominations, allowing the party to change any rules governing candidate selection and speed up the pace of nominations.

The rule will take effect on Friday, party spokesperson Braeden Caley told The Globe and Mail on Thursday. Mr. Caley said the decision is a routine administrative move, but with a minority government, and an election already widely expected this year, it is likely to add to speculation on the timing of the next vote.

Under the Liberal Party’s rules, the national campaign chair can issue a “declaration of electoral urgency,” when “a political situation exists in Canada or in any Electoral District(s),” where the standard nomination timelines would not be appropriate.

In this case, Liberal MP Navdeep Bains and Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly share the responsibility as campaign co-chairs, and in the event of a “state of electoral urgency,” are allowed to change the nomination rules as they “see fit.”

“It’s routine, it’s happened in every election cycle over the course of the last decade,” Mr. Caley said. “It’s mostly just about altering those timelines to make things go faster.”

Nominating candidates is a key element of election readiness, and the Liberals have already nominated people to run under their banner in 162 ridings. At the party’s April convention, senior Liberals tied the next election’s timing to the completion of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The government has given itself a deadline to complete all vaccinations in September.

On May 25, all parties supported a motion against holding an election during a pandemic, but with the current vaccination timeline, that left open the possibility of sending voters to the polls in the fall.

“Nobody wants an election before the end of this pandemic,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.

Mr. Caley compared the party’s use of its electoral-urgency clause to the Conservative Party’s decision in May to change its rules to allow the party to change nomination timelines and other rules for picking candidates. However, in the Tories’ case, the extra powers only take effect once an election has been called.

“In the event of a general election being called, national council has authorized the party to change the nomination rules as they see fit, in order to get candidates in place,” Conservative Party spokesperson Cory Hann said Thursday.

Adding to the election speculation, the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion on Thursday that will allow members of Parliament not seeking re-election to make their farewell speech on June 15.

