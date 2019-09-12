 Skip to main content

Politics Liberal plane damaged by coach bus on first day of campaign in Victoria

Michelle Zilio Parliamentary affairs reporter
Victoria
Members of the media inspect the wing from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's campaign plane after being struck by the media bus following landing in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election campaign plane was damaged in Victoria Wednesday night after a coach bus drove under one of its wings.

The plane, which was transporting Mr. Trudeau, several staff and members of the media, landed in the British Columbia capital city around 9 p.m. after completing day one of the election campaign.

After reporters left the plane and boarded a media bus waiting on the tarmac, the bus started driving away from the plane. Reporters and campaign staff were stunned when they heard a loud scraping sound as the bus dragged under the plane’s left wing.

The bottom of the wing had visible scrapes but it is not known if there is further damage. A spokesperson for the Liberal campaign said there will be a proper assessment of the plane and, as of Wednesday night, there was no change of plan for Thursday.

Mr. Trudeau is relying on the plane to get to campaign stops in Kamloops and Edmonton Thursday.

