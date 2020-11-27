 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Liberal spending plans could lead to GST hike, says C.D. Howe panel

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A women walks past a child care centre in Toronto, on April 10, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A panel of tax and fiscal policy experts is urging the Liberal government to be up front with Canadians on the eventual cost of its big-ticket spending promises, such as a new national child-care program, warning that it could lead to a two-point increase in the GST.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s fiscal and tax working group, which is co-chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon and former federal finance minister John Manley, was created this year to provide policy advice to governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group includes more than a dozen economists and former senior government officials.

In their latest report to be released Friday morning, the panel notes that the Liberal government’s September Throne Speech signalled that in addition to emergency pandemic measures, the government has promised permanent spending on a range of new programs.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has not yet released projected costs of these promises, nor has it said how it will pay for them.

In an interview, Ms. MacKinnon said citizens must recognize the programs will come at a cost.

“People, I think, are not facing the reality that if you want more long-term spending on permanent programs, only broadly based tax increases that affect the average taxpayer will pay for them,” she said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will release an economic and fiscal update on Monday that will shed new light on the government’s spending plans. The Globe and Mail reported this week that the update is expected to focus on short-term pandemic measures, while providing a general sense of how much Ottawa is prepared to spend on some of the more expensive items promised in the Throne Speech.

It is also expected to outline the government’s argument as to why the planned emergency spending, as well as future stimulus spending, is fiscally sustainable over the longer term.

Details on measures such as stimulus spending, child care and pharmacare are not expected to be released until next year’s budget, or possibly later.

The C.D. Howe report estimates that after excluding time-limited pandemic measures, the permanent spending promises referenced in the Throne Speech could cost between $19-billion and $44-billion a year in permanent program spending.

Story continues below advertisement

After reviewing a range of potential tax hikes to pay for this, the report suggests the most effective option from a tax policy perspective would be to raise the goods and services tax by two percentage points and to increase the capital gains inclusion rate to 75 per cent from 50 per cent. The report estimates that these two measures would raise nearly $20-billion, or about 0.9 per cent of GDP.

“Taxpayers and policy makers should not underestimate the scale of tax increases needed if Ottawa increases spending as much as envisioned in the Speech from the Throne,” the report states.

Raising the GST to 7 per cent from 5 per cent would reverse the two-point GST cut approved under Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not signalled an interest in raising the GST. Instead, the Liberal government’s September Throne Speech hinted at other potential measures for raising tax revenue.

The Throne Speech said the government will “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality, including by concluding work to limit the stock option deduction for wealthy individuals at large, established corporations, and addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants.”

The C.D. Howe report notes that Canada’s tax revenue mix is out of sync with its peers. Member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development impose a personal income tax burden of 8.3 per cent of GDP on average, while Canada’s is higher at 12 per cent. At the same time, OECD countries collect 9.6 per cent of GDP on average from consumption taxes like the GST, while Canada is below average at 5.9 per cent.

Child-care advocates argue that a new national child-care program would essentially pay for itself, by creating direct jobs to provide the service while boosting the work force participation rate, particularly among women.

Story continues below advertisement

A report released this month by economist Jim Stanford, which was commissioned by the advocacy organization Child Care Now, estimated such a program would boost combined federal and provincial tax revenues by between $17-billion and $29-billion a year.

“This would be more than enough to cover the total costs of a national early learning and child care program,” Mr. Stanford wrote.

Ms. MacKinnon said a child-care program would produce an economic benefit, but said she strongly disagrees with advocates who say it will pay for itself.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies