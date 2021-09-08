 Skip to main content
Liberal whip Mark Holland defends investigation into Saini harassment allegations

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Chief Government Whip Mark Holland rises at the end of a 30-hour marathon voting session on March 22, 2019, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Liberal whip Mark Holland is defending the investigation into complaints against ex-candidate Raj Saini.

Speaking at a virtual news conference, Holland confirms he was made aware of allegations of harassment against Saini and says the investigation was “thorough and complete” and left him with no questions.

Holland declined to say whether he had contacted the Prime Minister’s Office about allegations that Saini had harassed a female staff member.

But he says as the Liberal whip, he is the person who is responsible and the buck stops with him.

Saini vehemently denies the allegations, which have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press, and says he cannot discuss the details due to privacy concerns.

Holland says the “trial” that is happening with these matters is unfortunate and there is no fair hearing of the facts because the matter is behind an iron wall.

