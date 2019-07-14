 Skip to main content

Politics Liberals aren’t competing for Conservative voters, they have more hope winning over New Democrat, Green, undecided voters

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Opinion

Liberals aren’t competing for Conservative voters, they have more hope winning over New Democrat, Green, undecided voters

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

When Justin Trudeau went to the annual meeting of the Canadian Teachers Federation last week and delivered a kind of mea culpa to progressive voters, it gave us a glimpse of the Liberals’ election strategy.

It’s not that Mr. Trudeau will spend the fall repeating, as he said Thursday, that he’s made mistakes. It’s the warning about Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives that comes with it that sums up the Liberal strategy. Mr. Trudeau’s message was – to paraphrase – I’m not perfect, but if you don’t support me, you get Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

If that sounds like a lukewarm pitch to give to voters, it is nonetheless tailored to the people Liberals have to win over: There are a sizable number of people who aren’t excited about Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals, but won’t even consider Mr. Scheer’s Conservatives.

So, while Mr. Scheer is Mr. Trudeau’s chief rival, the Liberals aren’t really competing for Conservative voters. They have a lot more hope of winning over New Democrat and Green supporters, along with the undecided. A set of data from polls conducted by Nanos Research illustrates why.

The horse-race results from the polls now show the Liberals a few percentage points ahead, but it’s summer, the election is still months away and voters’ choices remain fluid. But Nanos surveys also ask respondents another question: whether they would even consider voting for a particular party. That helps provide a sense of the potential voter pools for each party.

The numbers make it pretty clear why Mr. Trudeau isn’t competing for votes with Mr. Scheer as much as he is warning NDP and Green voters about him.

Most Conservative supporters – those who say that if an election were held today, they would vote Tory – won’t even look at Mr. Trudeau. Only 15 per cent said they would consider voting Liberal. But 39 per cent of NDP supporters and 34 per cent of Green Party supporters said they would consider voting Liberal.

That is in some ways similar to 2015, when polling data showed there was a lot of overlap between the NDP and Liberal voter pools. Mr. Trudeau’s path to victory then was essentially to unite the left, and it’s his best hope now.

In truth, the differences between voter pools are probably not as simple as a left-right, conservative-progressive cleavage. Voters, and parties, don’t always fit neatly on a spectrum. But it does appear that in recent years many voters have identified themselves with a somewhat fluid, Liberal-NDP-Green pool.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the voters who would consider voting Liberal, over 60 per vent would consider voting NDP, and roughly the same proportion would consider the Greens. Just under half of those considering voting NDP (46 per cent) and Green (43 per cent) would also consider voting Liberal, and a substantial number are still unsure if they would consider the Liberals. Most of those NDP and Green voters (63 per cent in each case) indicate they rule out voting for the Conservatives. (The Nanos data comes from a four-week rolling survey of 1,000 voters, with the latest sample completed July 12; overall results have a margin considered accurate with 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.)

“The results explain why the Liberals have a campaign based on being popular with progressive voters,” said pollster Nik Nanos.

But maybe what the Liberals are shooting for this time is popular enough – convincing voters who don’t see Mr. Trudeau as first choice.

In 2015, Mr. Trudeau gathered momentum and won when he emerged as the most likely “progressive” leader to oust then-prime minister Stephen Harper. Now, Mr. Trudeau is trying to warn “progressive” voters about Mr. Scheer.

Last Thursday Mr. Trudeau warned teachers about small-c conservative provincial governments coming into power and cutting education – he loves to raise the spectre of unpopular Ontario Premier Doug Ford – and warned Mr. Scheer would combine with them to reverse “the progress we have made.” Never mind that the federal government doesn’t have jurisdiction over education – it was a visceral stop-the-right warning. And it got bigger cheers than the appearance that same day of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party is supposed to represent labour.

It’s no secret that Mr. Trudeau has disappointed many. For those voters, it’s probably wise to admit he’s not perfect – they already think so. This time, Mr. Trudeau is trying to win over voters who don’t see him as their first choice – but rule out Mr. Scheer.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter