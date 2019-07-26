Liberals ask elections commissioner to probe alleged improper co-ordination between two conservative groups

The federal Liberals are asking the elections commissioner to look into what they allege is possible improper co-ordination between two conservative pressure groups.
The party says in a letter to commissioner Yves Cote that Canada Proud and British Columbia Proud sent nearly identical mass e-mails on July 15, asking for donations to Canada Proud to save the country from a second term for the Liberals.
The catch is that Canada Proud is a registered third-party campaigner for the upcoming federal election, unlike British Columbia Proud, which ordinarily focuses on B.C. provincial politics.
The Liberals say B.C. Proud should register as a participant in the federal campaign if it’s doing third-party advocacy, and Canada Proud might be benefiting improperly from work being done by its provincial cousin.
Neither group immediately responded to a request from The Canadian Press for a response to the complaint.
Canada Proud is an offshoot of Ontario Proud, which was a major player in the last provincial election there, mainly attacking the Ontario Liberals and New Democrats.
