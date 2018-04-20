Liberals at convention weigh policies on drugs, sex trade and pharmacare

Open this photo in gallery Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, left, and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr attend a session on protecting the environment and growing the economy at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax on Friday, April 20, 2018. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Liberal supporters gathered at a national convention are pushing the federal government to take radical steps to solve the opioid crisis, decriminalize the purchase of sex and increase the accessibility of free medicines.

In some cases, the federal government is pushing back, most notably on a proposal that is supported by some Liberal MPs to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all drugs. The idea was championed by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith at a workshop on health and social policy on Friday, saying “old and failed” approaches must be replaced because of the growing opioid crisis.

“Currently we treat patients as criminals and harm the very people we want to save,” he said. “[Prohibition] doesn’t work, Canadians continue to use drugs and Canadians continue to die.”

Immediately after the workshop, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor shot down the idea, which is based on the model in Portugal, saying the government refuses to go beyond the legalization of marijuana. She said the federal government has taken a number of relevant steps to deal with the opioid crisis, including easing restrictions on methadone and prescription heroin.

“Canada and Portugal are two very different countries,” she told reporters. “It’s not about adopting one model and bringing it to Canada, we have to look at what can be effective and efficient for Canada.”

On another issue, Liberal MP John Oliver urged the federal government to create a universal, single-payer pharmacare program. Mr. Oliver argued that if the Liberals don’t go in that direction in the next federal election, they will be vulnerable because the NDP is already supporting that option.

“This is ours to finish, not the NDP,” he said at a workshop. “The solution is simple, the Canada Health Act needs to be amended by adding prescription medicines to the definition of covered services.”

Mr. Oliver said the proposal would not simply offer coverage to those who don’t have workplace health benefits, but apply to all Canadians.

The federal government has yet to take a formal stand on pharmacare, but the proposal on the floor at the Liberal convention would cost billions in new funding. Former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins is chairing a federal advisory council on this issue, which suggests the government is open to the creation of a major new social program.

“I am agnostic on the conclusions other than making sure that we get Canadians to a position where everyone has access to health care that’s going to make sure that themselves and their families are able to be healthy and that is our goal,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said last month.

The 3,000 registered Liberal supporters at the national convention in Halifax can vote on Friday in support of four of the 30 resolutions that are on the floor. On Saturday, the top 20 resolutions will be prioritized in a plenary session. The party will eventually decide which resolutions are included - in whole or in part - in the 2019 electoral platform.

About a quarter of the delegates at the convention are young Liberals. As a group, they have decided to push for the decriminalization of the consensual sex trade among adults.

“It’s a very progressive policy,” said Young Liberals president Mira Ahmad. “Young Liberals have a history of challenging the party’s status quo at times.”

NDP MP and parliamentary leader Guy Caron said there is nothing new with the Liberals adopting left-leaning policies at their conventions. The problem, he said, is that they frequently fail to follow through, as they did on issues such as electoral reform or establishing a guaranteed income level.

“There are many resolutions here that would find themselves at home at an NDP convention,” Mr. Caron said. “It’s a big show as they try to show how progressive they are, but the implementation, when they are in power, is just not there.”

Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes said the party has a strong history of pushing innovative ideas at its conventions, adding she is counting on the government to remain fiscally responsible.

“Our base has always been very progressive, and we had a very progressive platform in 2015, which is one of the reasons we won,” she said. “But we have to remain very aware that outside pressures will always be there, we don’t know when the next recession is going to hit.”

Still, the Liberal convention has yet to feature divisive debates on other key issues affecting the country, including pipelines. At a panel presentation, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr defended their government’s position in favour of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“You have a chance to go out in your communities and don’t shy away from what we have done. You should be super proud of what we are doing,” Ms. McKenna told Liberal supporters.