Politics

Opinion

Liberals attempt to restore Trudeau to crisis Prime Minister

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Governor General Julie Payette deliver the Throne Speech in the Senate, in Ottawa, on Sept. 23, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Justin Trudeau who commandeered the TV airwaves on Wednesday was again the crisis PM, the one who coaxes Canadians to pull together to combat a surging pandemic, and promises to have everyone’s back. The Liberals are trying to bring that guy back.

There had been another reboot, earlier in the day, for government policy: a Throne Speech that was a laundry list of Liberal policy plans – child care, pharmacare, green recovery – an agenda ambitious in scale, although often expressed in vague enough words to allow for more or less action spread over time.

But it was the reset of Mr. Trudeau to crisis PM, on supper-hour television, that was intended to really catch the eye.

He sounded the klaxon of a second wave of COVID-19 that has already arrived in Canada’s four largest provinces. He warned that without diligence, it will get worse: “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring," he said. He pleaded for all to do their part, to wear masks, to wash hands. He raised the glint of hope that the end will come.

You might remember this Mr. Trudeau from his halcyon days of April, May and June, when he spoke to people in live TV addresses every day. His aides certainly hope you do. This time, it was similar, closer to prime time.

It’s true that alarm bells were justified. Epidemiologists had been arguing the public needed a jolt back to stricter adherence to physical distancing and other measures. Mr. Trudeau had a reason to go on TV.

But this was also an effort to get Mr. Trudeau back on the track that worked so well for him until late June, when the WE Charity controversy had people questioning his intentions again. He chose to address Canadians directly on the evening after a Throne Speech outlining his policy agenda for a new Parliament.

In August, Mr. Trudeau prorogued Parliament with a promise to come back with sweeping plans, a “road map out of the pandemic,” in a Throne Speech. But it was the TV appearance that was the reboot. It sought to reassert the PM’s first mission as the pandemic – and sought to link future policies to the current crisis.

Even amid the clutter of big policy plans outlined in an unusually lengthy Throne Speech, it was easy to get the key messages the Liberals wanted to hammer home: the government is still fighting the pandemic, and will keep providing financial supports for individuals and businesses “as long as it lasts, whatever it takes.”

A symbol of that was the announcement that hefty wage subsidies for employers will be extended to next summer. Employment Insurance will be expanded. There was the promise of a campaign to create a million jobs. But “whatever it takes” might well have been the motto for the rest of the policy agenda, too.

The Liberal government acknowledged that long-term care isn’t federal jurisdiction, but still pledged to “take any action it can,” and to work with provinces to create national standards for long-term care – a promise that would surely only be feasible with billions in federal funds. There were promises to spend to create a Canada-wide child-care program and take faster steps toward national pharmacare, but couched in vague terms. It wasn’t clear whether all the promises would all add tens of billions or hundreds of billions to next year’s deficit.

In his televised address, Mr. Trudeau suggested longer-term spending will have to be done with more restraint. But for now, and the next year, Ottawa will bank on low interest rates and keep on spending – while Mr. Trudeau keeps telling people he has their back. The Throne Speech said as much: “Now is not the time for austerity.”

That’s clearly in tune with the public mood, even though more and more Canadians are starting to wonder how we’re going to pay for it all. It’s a crisis, and the overriding mood is to get through it. But Mr. Trudeau has been through a summer when more people believed he’d strayed from that priority. The Throne Speech was an effort to tie the Liberal agenda to that priority, and the real reset is the attempt to make Canadians see Mr. Trudeau as the pandemic PM again.

