Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver his opening remarks at the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft on Feb. 8, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the number of stolen vehicles in Canada is alarming as he kicked off a national auto theft summit in Ottawa and signaled that the federal government is looking at beefing up penalties for those who commit these crimes.

Mr. Trudeau said that organized crime is becoming “more brazen” and the international black market for stolen vehicles is expanding. He referenced examples such as an individual who had a vehicles stolen in Toronto and learned it ended up in Ghana.

The issue of auto theft in Canada has been a major focus this week ahead of the Ottawa summit, including by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who has been calling for the federal government to do more to address the issue and has repeatedly blamed Mr. Trudeau’s government for the rise in auto thefts.

This week, Mr. Poilievre called for the use of X-ray technology to scan for stolen cars at the country’s major ports. In response, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the problem cannot be solved by focusing on ports alone, adding this is a complex issue.

Mr. LeBlanc has also said he will have more to say on Thursday about increasing resources for local police forces and for the RCMP to better work with Interpol in order to crack down on the transnational organized crime driving up car-theft rates.

Cracking down on auto theft means bringing law enforcement, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), car markers and insurance companies together, Mr. Trudeau said as the summit began, pulling together federal, provincial and territorial governments and industry partners to craft a more co-ordinated response.

“First things first, we need to stop these criminals who are part of gangs and organized crime,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Ontario is one of the hot spots for auto theft, and the federal government recently announced $121-million for law enforcement in the province, Mr. Trudeau added.

“We’re also looking at further strengthening penalties for anyone who participates in auto theft,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Amanda Dean, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada for Ontario and the Atlantic, said in an interview ahead of Thursday’s event that claims related to auto theft in 2022 broke a billion dollars ($1.2-billion) for the first time.

In Ontario, she said the claims related to auto theft were $700-million of that figure, and $500-million of that was from the Greater Toronto Area.

“This is certainly a national crisis,” she said. “It is an absolute epidemic in Ontario at this point in time.”

She said that the Insurance Bureau will be taking part in the discussion in Ottawa and that it is recommending measures, including examining what is happening at the border and why it is so easy to export stolen vehicles, adding that most stolen in Canada are bound for export.

On Wednesday, Ottawa pledged an extra $28-million to boost the ability of the CBSA to search shipping containers for stolen cars.

Mr. LeBlanc said the new money would mean the CBSA will have “more capacity” to search shipping containers that may hold stolen cars and can improve its information sharing with police and other agencies, both across Canada and internationally.

This week, Maria Ladouceur, a spokesperson for CBSA, said in a statement that resources have been “strategically allotted” at ports including the examination of containers.

Police across Canada lead investigations into vehicle theft, she said, adding the agency “acts on 100 per cent of referrals from them to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country.”

“The CBSA counts on police to provide timely referrals and intelligence, to take swift possession of stolen vehicles and to successfully prosecute cases to stem vehicle theft at the source,” she said.

She also said if a specific container is identified to have a suspected stolen vehicle that the CBSA will put a hold on it and officers will work with law enforcement. If a vehicle is intercepted and it is verified to be stolen, it is turned over to the police, she said.

- with a file from Jeff Gray in Toronto