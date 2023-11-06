Open this photo in gallery: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, on Nov. 2, 2023 in Ottawa. Members of Parliament voted down the motion from the federal Conservatives about whether the Liberal government should lift its carbon levy on all forms of home heating, and not just apply it to those who use oil.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs defeated a Conservative motion to expand the federal government’s carbon price exemption to all forms of home heating Monday, as the country’s premiers banded together to demand fairness under Ottawa’s climate policies.

More than a week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government would exempt home heating oil from the carbon price for more than three years. The surprise move sparked a political firestorm and accusations of regional favouritism because the policy carveout disproportionately benefits Atlantic Canada - where the Liberals have their only rural stronghold.

The federal government’s refusal to give the same treatment to other types of home heating fuel united New Democrats and Conservatives on Parliament Hill but did not sway the Liberal backbench.

In the House of Commons on Monday, 186 Liberal and Bloc MPs voted against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s motion to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price for the same three year time frame as home heating oil.

One hundred and thirty-five MPs voted for the motion.

All MPs who voted either in person or online appeared to vote along party lines.

Ahead of the vote, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet rejected the idea of voting with Mr. Poilievre.

“The Bloc Québécois will not do as the NDP and vote, strangely, with the Conservatives,” he said.

Conservatives have amped up the pressure in the last week on individual Liberal MPs that the party believed were vulnerable, including in rural and suburban regions. That includes Liberal MP Marc Serré, who represents a riding in northern Ontario.

On his way into Question Period, Mr. Serré said the opposition party launched radio ads in his riding urging constituents to contact him and ask him to “axe the tax.”

While he’s heard from people since then asking him to do just that, Mr. Serré told The Globe and Mail he supports carbon pricing and would vote against the Conservative motion.

He defended the government’s carveout for home heating oil because of how much more expensive it is. But he also said the Liberals could have looked at other ways to address affordability that wouldn’t have affected their marquee climate policy.

“Maybe there would have been a better way,” said Mr. Serré, suggesting that a higher increase to the rural carbon price rebate could have been done instead of exempting home heating oil from the pollution levy.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged his party’s support of the Conservative motion was an uncomfortable alignment.

“I’m always reluctant to vote alongside the Conservatives in any way,” said Mr. Singh, whose party is supporting the minority Liberal government in Parliament.

“On this vote specifically, it is very clear that this is a vote to reject the divisive approach of the Liberals and I do reject their approach.”

Mr. Trudeau’s carbon price reversal has also united Canada’s premiers. At a meeting in Halifax Monday, premiers unanimously called on the Prime Minister to “ensure that federal policies and programs are delivered in a fair and equitable way to all Canadians, particularly in light of the affordability challenges being faced across the country.”

Several premiers have called on Ottawa to follow the proposal of the federal Conservatives and exempt all home heating fuels from the carbon price.

