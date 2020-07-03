Liberals cancel WE Charity contract to deliver $900-million student grant program

The Liberal government has cancelled the $900-million contract with WE Charity to run a student volunteer program.

The government announced last week that the new Canada Student Service Grant will be administered by WE Charity, an international charity that organizes large-scale WE Day events for young people that frequently feature Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as keynote speakers.

The deal was quickly slammed as cronyism by the opposition and questions were raised about how the charity would manage the program, its plans to hire hundreds of volunteers for itself through the program it would also be administering, and plans to pay teachers to recruit students.

Internal shakeup saw most of the WE Charity board replaced earlier this year

Until Friday, the government had defended the organization and its decision to award the charity the massive contract.

“Moving forward they will not be managing the program,” read a statement from Bardish Chagger, the minister for diversity, inclusion and youth, on Friday.

“This is a mutually agreed upon decision. The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won’t be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received.”

The Globe is a media partner of WE Charity.

