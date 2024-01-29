Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Jan. 29.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Liberals and Conservatives sharpened their attacks in the House of Commons on Monday, with Pierre Poilievre charging that under Justin Trudeau’s government people are starving, while the minority government accused his party of crying “crocodile tears” for struggling Canadians.

The attacks were levelled in the first Question Period of the winter sitting. As MPs returned to Parliament, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP tried to stake out their positions as the party most dedicated to the affordability crisis. The government suggested the Competition Bureau use its new subpoena powers to study the grocery market, the NDP called for an emergency debate on housing, and the Conservatives doubled down on their demands the government axe the carbon tax.

“I would like to welcome the Prime Minister back,” Mr. Poilievre said in reference to Mr. Trudeau’s gifted vacation to a Jamaican resort over New Year’s.

“Given that he gives himself a free vacation at other people’s expense, will he at least allow Canadians to heat their homes without his tax?” he asked.

In the flurry of responses to carbon price questions, Mr. Trudeau attacked the opposition party for failing to present a climate plan and defended the carbon price and its accompanying rebate. The Prime Minister also questioned whether individual Tories supported the Conservative’s decision to vote against issues they had previously championed.

“While the Conservative Leader is muzzling his own caucus and putting himself first, we will keep putting Canadians first,” Mr. Trudeau replied.

But Mr. Poilievre countered that it was backbench Liberal MP Ken McDonald who has been muzzled. The Newfoundland and Labrador MP called for a leadership review of Mr. Trudeau last week but recanted after having a conversation with the Liberal party whip.

That demand overshadowed the government’s caucus retreat, which was aimed at mapping out a strategy for the Liberals as they try to claw their way back from a double-digit drop in the polls and counter a buoyed Conservative Party.

But at the end of those meetings, Liberals insisted they were united and promised to present a pointier contrast with the Conservatives. Political scientist and Dalhousie University professor Lori Turnbull said the shift was exemplified in Monday’s Question Period.

“The increased edginess is on purpose,” Prof. Turnbull said, describing the atmosphere in the House as toxic.

In one exchange, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer described Mr. Trudeau as being “pathologically obsessed” with the carbon price policy, at the expense of Canadians who are struggling to put food on the table.

“When the Conservatives talk about working families, everyone knows that those are crocodile tears,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland countered, pointing to the party’s opposition to the Liberal’s child-care program.

Prof. Turnbull said the dramatic lead the Conservatives hold in the polls shows how big the challenge is for the Prime Minister, who is seeking a fourth consecutive mandate and has already served eight years in government.

“He’s increasingly on the defence and not just for the government, but for himself,” Prof. Turnbull said.

She said decisions like Mr. Trudeau accepting a free vacation to Jamaica over the holidays amplifies questions about his judgment. “I don’t think he sees how this comes across, and he doesn’t see this as the liability that it is,” Prof. Turnbull said.

Despite the leadership discontent that went public last week, Ms. Freeland told reporters that during the cabinet and caucus retreats last week, Mr. Trudeau reiterated to his colleagues that he’s staying.

“The Prime Minister was very clear, as he has been, that he intends to lead our party in the next election. He has my full support,” she said.

Ms. Freeland, Housing Minister Sean Fraser, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Treasury Board president Anita Anand have all been touted as possible leadership successors. None of them answered The Globe and Mail’s question Monday about whether they are considering a bid for the top job.