 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third week

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media, Aug. 26, 2021 in Ottawa.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Liberals and Conservatives are trading barbs this morning on the campaign trail, each targeting criticism at some of their opponents’ candidates.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s party started the day by questioning tax arrears that Liberal candidate Steven Guilbeault disclosed in a parliamentary ethics filing.

Guilbeault, likewise, is using a series of posts on Twitter to highlight just over a dozen Conservative candidates who deny climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

The partisan shots are starting to frame the third week of the federal campaign that wraps up with election day on Sept. 20.

They also come one day after questions were raised about long-time Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who in pre-election correspondence to her constituents claimed the Liberals were in favour of a “climate lockdown.”

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, speaking in Granby, Que., says O’Toole should be careful about slinging mud at Liberal candidates because of myriad issues with some Conservative candidates.

Trudeau began his day by outlining a plan to help restore Canada’s big lakes and river system. He will later head north to Nunavut with campaign stops planned in Iqaluit.

Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity-spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.

In Ottawa, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to boost spending at the Canada Revenue Agency to help crackdown on “ultra-rich” tax dodgers.

He later is scheduled to fly to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area. He begins the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies