Liberals, Conservatives target families in battle for votes

Families were once again the main target of campaign messages from the Liberals and the Conservatives on Tuesday as the two parties set their sights on taking a lead in a neck-and-neck fight.

In Winnipeg, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced Tuesday a plan to boost the government’s contribution to Registered Education Savings Plans from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for very dollar invested, up to $2,500 a year.

The Conservatives say the change will boost the maximum annual grant from $500 to $750.

“By boosting RESPs a new Conservative government will help even more Canadians provide even more Canadians with a smart start," Mr. Scheer said.

In St. John’s, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announced that a re-elected Liberal government would make maternity and parental benefits tax-free, meaning no federal taxes will be taken off when parents receive their cheque.

The party said the measure would mean parents earning about $45,000 a year would pocket $1,800 more to help pay the bills.

The Conservatives have also promised to make parental leave tax-free but they’ve pledged to do this through a non-refundable 15 per cent tax credit.

The Liberals and Conservatives continue to be locked in a virtual tie in the daily tracking survey from Nanos Research. The Conservatives were at 36 per cent and the Liberals were at 35 per cent in the numbers released Tuesday, putting both parties within the margin of error. The NDP stood at 15 per cent, the Greens at 7 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent and the People’s Party at 2 per cent. Nik Nanos, the chief data scientist of Nanos Research, said the Conservatives were trending upwards while the Greens were trending down.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 14 to 16. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at globeandmail.com/election/polls.

The Liberals also pledged to increase federal tax-free monthly cheques for most parents with kids under the age of one.

The 15 per cent increase to the Canada Child Benefit for children under the age of one will give families up to $1,000 more to help in the first year of a child’s life, the party added.

“In those first few months with a new baby, when it’s a struggle to get enough sleep let alone get to the top of your game at work, it can be an even bigger concern," Mr. Trudeau said.

“No one should have to choose between their pay cheque and their family.”

The Liberals also announced plans to introduce a 15-week leave for parents who adopt, so that they get the same benefits as biological parents, a measure they say would give adoptive parents an extra $7,000.

The measures announced Tuesday will cost about $800-million, starting in 2020, and rise to $1.2-billion in 2023.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, housing affordability was the focus of an event with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Mr. Singh started the day with an event in the riding of Ottawa Centre, announcing he will build 500,000 affordable housing units over the next decade if elected.

The riding is currently held by Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna but has previously been held by New Democrats including the late Paul Dewar and former leader Ed Broadbent.

“A lot of people are struggling to find housing,” Mr. Singh said. “We know we can do a lot more.”

The NDP also said it is looking at help for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades.