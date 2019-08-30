Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Open this photo in gallery Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told the Canadian Press today. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group.

Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told the Canadian Press today.

The Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Mr. Guillet, a former imam, do not correspond to the party’s values.

Story continues below advertisement

B’nai Brith says it unearthed a series of old statements Mr. Guillet made on social media that have since been removed.

In one of the comments publicized by B’nai Brith, dated July 8, 2017, Mr. Guillet welcomed the release from prison of Raed Salah, whom B’nai Brith described as a militant close to Hamas, which Canada lists as a terror group.

Reached by the Canadian Press before his removal was announced, Mr. Guillet said he wanted to talk with the Liberals before making any public statements.