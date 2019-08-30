 Skip to main content

Politics Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told the Canadian Press today.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group.

Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told the Canadian Press today.

The Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Mr. Guillet, a former imam, do not correspond to the party’s values.

Story continues below advertisement

B’nai Brith says it unearthed a series of old statements Mr. Guillet made on social media that have since been removed.

In one of the comments publicized by B’nai Brith, dated July 8, 2017, Mr. Guillet welcomed the release from prison of Raed Salah, whom B’nai Brith described as a militant close to Hamas, which Canada lists as a terror group.

Reached by the Canadian Press before his removal was announced, Mr. Guillet said he wanted to talk with the Liberals before making any public statements.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter