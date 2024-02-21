Open this photo in gallery: A Type 1 diabetes advocate from the United States at a Canadian pharmacy after purchasing lower cost insulin in London, Ontario, Canada June 29, 2019.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The Liberal government has not agreed to fully fund diabetes medications, which remains an outstanding issue in negotiations on pharmacare, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says.

Mr. Singh held a news conference in Toronto on the issue Wednesday as time is running out for the two parties to reach an agreement.

The Liberals and the New Democrats have a working arrangement, known as a supply-and-confidence deal. The NDP has supported the governing minority Liberals in exchange for progress on certain key priority issues including pharmacare. The parties have agreed that legislation on pharmacare must be tabled by the beginning of March, which is a delayed deadline.

The NDP has said the government must move ahead on a single-payer, universal pharmacare system while the Liberals have expressed concerns publicly about cost.

Mr. Singh said Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals must agree to fund diabetes and contraceptive medications.

Last week, The Globe and Mail reported that the federal government is considering covering the costs of birth control as part of its negotiations. As well, The Globe reported that the funding being considered was in addition to coverage for diabetes medications.

In December, The Globe also reported that government officials have done various cost analyses as part of the negotiations. At the time, a source said supplying diabetes drugs alone would cost $1-billion annually. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

“They’ve not committed fully to diabetes and that’s why we are putting that on the table now,” Mr. Singh said.

The NDP Leader did not offer more specifics on what medications were being discussed but said that Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals “know what we want.”

“We’re expecting the government to do that; to make sure people no longer have to worry about the cost of diabetes medication and that there will be legislation that lays the foundation for universal pharmacare,” he said.

“That’s what we’re expecting and the government has until the 1st of March to do so.”

Talks between the two parties went through the long weekend.

Mr. Singh said there was “positive movement” during these weekend discussions but that “we’re not there yet.”

“We need to get there,” he said. “Really, this is going to come down to Justin Trudeau delivering on these things.”

Canada is the only country with universal health care that does not also have universal pharmacare.

In 2019, Eric Hoskins chaired a pharmacare advisory council that recommended Ottawa establish a universal, single-payer, public system for prescription drug coverage. The council’s report said such a program would cost $15.3-billion a year if fully implemented in 2027.

Dr. Hoskins has previously told The Globe that it is the current agreement with the NDP and Liberals offers the “best chance” to proceed with pharmacare. He also said that an opportunity like this may not come again, or certainly not for a long time. Pharmacare has been discussed for 55 years, he added, noting that this dates back to before medicare. The federal government passed the Medical Care Act in 1966.

The NDP first called for public coverage of contraception almost two years ago. In 2022, Mr. Singh described birth control as an essential medicine that is prohibitively expensive for people who don’t have private insurance.

Last year, British Columbia became the first province to cover the costs of prescription contraception. The Manitoba government announced it would do the same last fall. Those provinces are the only two with NDP governments.