Liberals hold 20-point lead in GTA, rest of Ontario a toss up with Conservatives, according to new poll

The Liberals have a strong hold on the most seat-rich region of Canada, with a 20-point lead in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a new poll that also shows the Conservatives contending with their support splintering to the far-right People’s Party of Canada.
The five-day poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail and CTV, provides a regional breakdown in support for each of the main parties and captures the mood of the electorate after the leaders’ debates. Released on Wednesday, it shows if an election were held today, the most likely outcome would be a Liberal minority government, said pollster Nik Nanos, the founder of Nanos Research. The second most likely outcome would be a Conservative minority, he said.
With four days left in the federal campaign, the poll also highlights where the two leading parties are vulnerable, Mr. Nanos said. The Liberals see risks in all three major regions critical to forming government: Ontario, Quebec and B.C., he said. The Conservatives’ relative strength in the rest of Ontario could encroach on the Liberals in the swath of suburban ridings bordering the GTA. As well, the Bloc Québécois are enjoying a post-debate bump, and it is a three-way race in B.C.
“The Liberals have a better chance today, we need to emphasize today, to form another minority government,” Mr. Nanos said. The Liberals need to worry about the trend that shows Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole gaining in the preferred prime minister rankings, he said.
The Conservatives would be in a much better position to form government after the Sept. 20 vote if it weren’t for the vote split growing on the right of the political spectrum, Mr. Nanos said. The People’s Party, led by failed Conservative leadership contender Maxime Bernier, has grown its support during this election primarily in Ontario and B.C., the poll shows. Mr. Bernier’s party now enjoys 8 per cent support in B.C. and the Prairies and 7 per cent support in Ontario.
“They’re a significant factor in a number of races and should be of concern to the Conservatives,” Mr. Nanos said.
In the GTA, the Liberals are at 47 per cent in the poll, compared to the Conservatives at 27 per cent, the NDP at 18 per cent, the People’s Party at 6 per cent and the Greens at 2 per cent. The GTA includes Toronto, and the regional municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel, and York.
The poll was conducted from Sept. 10 to 14 and had a sample size of 261 people. The land-line and cellphone survey was done using live agents and has a margin of error of 6.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
In the rest of Ontario, the Liberal lead evaporates, according to the poll. The Liberals are at 33 per cent, the Conservatives at 32, the NDP at 22, the People’s Party at 8 and the Greens are at 4. With a sample size of 327 respondents, the margin of error is 5.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
In Quebec, the Liberals hold a lead at 32 per cent compared to the Bloc’s 28 per cent. The Conservatives are at 18 per cent, the NDP at 15, the People’s Party at 4 and the Greens at 3. With a sample size of 447 respondents, the margin of error is 4.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Mr. Nanos noted that the Liberal support is concentrated in Montreal, giving the Bloc a slight edge in the rest of the province.
In British Columbia the lead the Conservatives enjoyed early in the campaign has shrunk, due to the People’s Party. According to the poll, the Conservatives sit at 30 per cent, the Liberals at 28, the NDP at 26, and the Greens and People’s Party are each at 8 per cent. With a sample size of 300 respondents, the margin of error is 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
For all regions in the survey, respondents were asked: If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences? The percentages are made up of each respondents’ first-ranked response. A methodology report can be found here.
While national numbers show the horse race, they can obscure the regional divisions in support that are critical to deciding which party forms government. The Liberals have more efficient voter support – meaning their support is more evenly spread out in key regions, allowing them to win more of the seats. The Conservatives have very high support concentrated in the Prairie provinces, which can skew national numbers up for the party without necessarily delivering more seats. That trend played out in the 2019 election, in which the Conservatives won the popular vote but took only 121 seats to the Liberals’ 157.
In 2015 the Liberals won their majority government with 40 per cent of the vote to the Conservatives’ 32 per cent. The NDP won third party status with 20 per cent of the vote. In 2019 Mr. Trudeau’s party won the most seats, but fell short of a minority government with 33 per cent of the vote to the Conservatives’ 34 per cent. The Bloc Québécois leap-frogged the NDP to third place in the seat rankings after the 2019 vote with the New Democrats winning just 16 per cent of the vote.
The Liberals went into the election five points ahead of the Conservatives in the Nanos Research poll released on Aug. 12, but saw their lead evaporate soon after the election was called on Aug. 15. Since then the two front-runners have been running neck-and-neck, bouncing around between 30 and 36 percentage points.
The Wednesday poll showed the Liberals with 32 per cent nationally, the Conservatives at 31 per cent, the NDP at 20 per cent, the People’s Party at 7 and the Greens at 4. The total number of respondents across Canada was 2,113 people, meaning the poll had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Unlike most polls released so far in this campaign, the Nanos poll released on Wednesday provides a regional breakdown that shows how the parties are performing in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and B.C. The breakdown is key to understanding each party’s potential paths to victory.