Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Xavier depart New Delhi on Tuesday. Mr. Trudeau's departure was delayed several days due to a technical issue with his military aircraft.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Liberals are trying to figure out what more they can do to respond to affordability pressures squeezing Canadians and revive their flagging fortunes, with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly saying the minority government will come up with more supports for Canadians around housing.

She said her minority government will be coming up with “key initiatives” on housing, and noted that work is being led by the newly appointed Housing Minister, Sean Fraser, but offered no details.

“We are in solution mode,” Ms. Joly told reporters Tuesday at the beginning of three days of Liberal meetings in London, Ont.

“We’ve invested massively in housing. But there is a lot to do on housing, on cost of living, on inflation,” Ms. Joly said. “We are hearing the frustration, we know that Canadians are experiencing difficulty.”

Over the past month Liberal MPs have told The Globe the caucus is dispirited and many have said they are concerned that the government is not focused on the key issues facing Canadians. The government has repeatedly said addressing the lack of affordable housing is a top concern, but it has not yet said what more it will do.

For much of the year the Liberals and Conservatives were neck and neck in the polls, with the opposition Tories holding the advantage. But over the summer Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has increased his party’s support, and the Tories have led public-opinion polling since May, according to poll-tracking website 338canada.com. The Liberals are also contending with low fundraising numbers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal appeal is slipping with voters.

New Brunswick Liberal MP Jenica Atwin told reporters Tuesday constituents are giving her “mixed messages” about Mr. Trudeau.

While some voters tell her they “really love” what the Prime Minister has done on reconciliation and the environment, she said among other people there’s a phenomenon where its become “cool not to like our Prime Minister.”

Ms. Atwin said Canadians are feeling a lot of “anger and frustration.” She said much of that is stemming from people’s struggles to make ends meet and she wants to see the government come forward with more concrete measures to ease the pinch households are feeling.

Still, the New Brunswick MP said she also believes much of the anger is misplaced, noting that many of the issues people are raising with her fall under the control of provinces, rather than the federal government.

The Liberal caucus retreat is taking place just days before MPs return to the House of Commons after the summer recess. Held at a downtown convention centre, the outer doors to the building are kept locked, with only people accredited to attend the retreat allowed entry, an increase in security measures from last month’s cabinet retreat.

A small group of protesters stood outside on Tuesday waving the same expletive-laced flags that became the symbol of the 2022 trucker convoy that rallied against the Prime Minister and vaccine mandates.

According to a poll done by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail, only 20 per cent of respondents thought Mr. Trudeau should be the Liberal leader in the next election. Meantime, 31 per cent of respondents think Mr. Poilievre should be the Conservative leader.

The hybrid online and telephone poll was conducted between Sept. 2 and 4 and had 1,044 respondents. It has a margin of error of three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

“Nobody is saying that these are wonderful times,” said Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien on her way out of the Liberal’s women’s caucus meeting on Tuesday. “People are hurting,” she said, pointing to mental-health concerns and other issues that Canadians are facing.

Ms. Ien said the government is listening and brainstorming next steps, but it needs to do a better job at communicating what it’s doing.

That was echoed by Quebec MP Alexandra Mendès. “We’ve sort of failed in being very aggressive in promoting what the government has done,” she said. Ms. Mendès also said she believes the Liberals aren’t alone and that governments around the world are facing dissatisfied electorates who are struggling with the post-COVID recovery and the energy transition.

“People are unsatisfied with their governments wherever we are,” Ms. Mendès said. But she added that she’s optimistic because she believes the government already has a plan that will address the concerns Canadians are facing.

Between now and the next election, Ms. Mendès said the government needs to “be a bit more boastful and perhaps talk more about the plan.”