More than half of Canadians think the Liberals should ditch Justin Trudeau as leader before the next federal election, while 45 per cent think the Conservatives should find an alternative to their new leader, Pierre Poilievre, a Nanos poll for The Globe and Mail shows.

The Canada-wide survey of 1,021 people found that 51 per cent of people want the federal Liberals to replace Mr. Trudeau, while a quarter want him to stay on.

Mr. Trudeau has been at the helm of the Liberal Party for almost 10 years and has been Prime Minister since 2015. His father, Pierre Trudeau, served as Liberal leader for 16 years, while Mackenzie King led the party for 29, from 1919 to 1948.

Nik Nanos, the chairman of Nanos Research, said people tiring of Mr. Trudeau as Prime Minister was part of the reason some want a fresh face.

“Every prime minister in every party has a best-before date,” he said. “The secret to longevity and success is to continually remake and renew your vision.”

The poll also found that three in 10 people want to give Mr. Poilievre the chance to lead the Conservatives into a general election, but far more men than women would like him to stay.

Only 22 per cent of women think Mr. Poilievre, who became party leader in September, should be the face of the Conservatives in the next election, compared with 39 per cent of men.

The poll, which has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20, found that Mr. Poilievre has far more support in Saskatchewan and Manitoba than in the more populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents in the Prairies think the Conservatives should keep Mr. Poilievre at the helm until an election. But in Ontario, where he is an MP, the proportion who want him to stay drops to 29 per cent. And in Quebec, it’s just 17 per cent.

Mr. Nanos said it was significant that 17 per cent of respondents had no preference when it came to whether the leaders stayed or went, suggesting a high degree of ambivalence.

The largest proportion of Canadians who want the Liberals to replace Mr. Trudeau is in the Prairies, where 58 per cent say he should go.

In Ontario, 48 per cent support such a move. In Quebec, where Mr. Trudeau is an MP, it’s 49 per cent.

In the Atlantic provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, 56 per cent of those polled said someone else should lead the Liberals during the next election.

The Liberals, who formed a second minority government after the 2021 general election, have entered a confidence-and-supply agreement with the NDP to keep them in power until June, 2025, in return for a number of policy commitments, including creating a new dental care program for low- and middle-income Canadians.