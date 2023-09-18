Open this photo in gallery: House Leader Karina Gould and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, left, speak to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The minority Liberals say affordability issues and public safety will top their fall agenda as they try to sharpen their focus amid falling support and an emboldened Conservative Party.

The Liberals summoned grocery store CEOs to a meeting in the capital Monday to find a way to “stabilize and lower grocery prices,” while in the House of Commons they started second reading on their bail reform bill.

Conservatives, meanwhile, say their focus will be on housing and affordability, highlighted by leader Pierre Poilievre’s new bill aimed at spurring home construction and his continued push to “axe the carbon tax.” For its part, the NDP will table a bill that would bolster Canada’s competition laws in a bid to bring prices down.

MPs are returning to the House of Commons amid a shifting political landscape and with the Liberals now openly acknowledging that Canadians are struggling and the government needs to do more to respond to the housing crisis and broader affordability concerns. With new policy announcements on housing last week from Mr. Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadians for the first time are seeing the different solutions on offer.

Under Mr. Poilievre’s plan, cities would be penalized if they fail to increase housing supply by 15 per cent each year. The Conservatives also propose removing the GST from new purpose-built rental construction where the rent prices are below market value.

Last week the Liberals said they would remove GST on all new rental construction effective Sept. 14. The change needs to be made through a new law that hasn’t yet been introduced, but the government said Monday the bill coming later won’t affect construction timelines. The government has repeatedly promised that it will unveil more housing policy later this fall.

Government House Leader Karina Gould said that plan will be tabled imminently in a new affordability act that the government plans to bring in, which would also enhance the Competition Act and give more powers to the competition bureau. But she provided no specific deadline.

At a news conference outside the House of Commons, Ms. Gould urged the political parties to “work together” and called for “constructive, collaborative and thoughtful debate on our plans.” Within minutes of her united pitch, she accused Mr. Poilievre of “having a temper tantrum over in the corner” and obstructing government legislation.

At the same news conference, Housing Minister Sean Fraser dismissed the Conservative housing plan, saying it was underwhelming and featured a “half measure” and “bizarre suggestions.” The government won’t support it, he said.

Mr. Poilievre on Sunday said the Liberals were more focused on photo-ops than policy.

The Conservative Leader said grocery stores are “making way more money than they should,” but he accused the Prime Minister of being late to the game in addressing it.

“If he admits now [that] grocery prices and grocery profits are too high, why hasn’t he done anything about it?” he asked.

The government has threatened new tax measures on grocery store chains if they don’t rein in prices. Last week Mr. Trudeau said the grocery stores had to craft a plan to bring down prices by Thanksgiving.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne met with the CEOs of Sobeys, Loblaw, Metro, Walmart and Costco in Ottawa Monday to assess their options.

On their way into the meetings, Gonzalo Gebara, the CEO of Walmart, and Galen Weston Jr., the outgoing president of Loblaw, did not answer reporters’ questions.

Michael Medline, the CEO of Empire Company Limited, the parent company of Sobeys, told reporters that he is hopeful for a “productive meeting,” as did Metro president and CEO Eric La Flèche.

Ms. Freeland told reporters Ottawa will do everything in its power “to make sure prices stabilize.”

