Liberals move to extend emergency spending powers, increase new benefits

The minority Liberal government is seeking to extend emergency powers allowing it to spend “all money required to do anything” in relation to COVID-19 through to the end of the year.

Bill C-2, the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, also includes income support legislation Thursday that sets the new Canada Recovery Benefit at $500 a week, up from the originally announced $400, in a move that responds to a specific demand of the NDP.

The emergency spending powers were first introduced in March as the House of Commons suspended regular sittings due to the coronavirus. In response to strong criticism from the opposition, the government agreed to set a Sept. 30 expiry date on those powers. Thursday’s bill extends that deadline until Dec. 30.

The bill also provides the legislative details of an income support plan first announced in August. The government said then that it was ending the $500-a-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) on Sept. 26 and replacing it with an expanded Employment Insurance program. The August announcement also promised a new Canada Recovery Benefit for people who would not traditionally qualify for E.I.

Thursday’s legislation also creates a Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and a Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, held a news conference Thursday with Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough on Parliament Hill, the day after the federal government released a new Throne Speech, to announce the new legislation.

“We signaled very clearly a willingness to be flexible,” Ms. Qualtrough said in explaining why the new benefit was increased to $500 a week from $400.

“We landed here because this is where the country is now in terms of the support workers need,” she said.

The Throne Speech also announced an extension of the federal wage subsidy, which had been scheduled to phase out gradually this year. A July announcement laid out a schedule that would see the program’s benefits decline from 85 per cent of an individual’s salary down to 45 per cent by December.

The Throne Speech did not specify the level of wage subsidy benefit that will be extended. Ms. Freeland said Thursday that those details will be announced soon.

The wage subsidy change is not part of the legislation introduced Thursday.

The wage subsidy is a federal program that is paid to employers as a way of encouraging them to keep employees on payroll during the pandemic. The program received less uptake than the CERB.

The Finance Minister also defended the government’s plan to extend emergency spending powers until December. She said the powers are clearly limited to spending on matters related to COVID-19.

“This is spending directly on health care, on things like vaccines, testing and therapeutics, and it is spending on supporting Canadians as we do the necessary, but economically difficult, things we need to do to fight the virus,” she said. “We understand the responsibility to let Parliament and Canadians know what we’re going to be spending the money on.”

The new $500 a week Canada Recovery Benefit is available to individuals 15 and over and who had earned at least $5,000 in employment income during the 12-month period prior to their application. If a claimant earns more than $38,000 in income for the 2020 or 2021 tax year, they must repay 50 per cent of every dollar earned above that threshold in that year, up to the total amount of recovery benefits received.

That aspect of the program is in response to criticism of the original CERB, which was viewed by some as creating a disincentive for claimants to accept available work.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is also set at $500 a week and is for individuals who have had to reduce their employment by 50 per cent or more because they contracted COVID-19 or were required to isolate themselves for reasons related to COVID-19. Similarly, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit provides $500 a week for people who have lost at least half of their employment in order to care for a child under 12 for reasons related to the virus, such as caring for a child with COVID-19 or a child who attends a school that has been temporarily closed due to the virus.

The changes to the income supports were made after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party won’t support the Throne Speech unless that change and another to paid sick leave was made in advance. A vote on the Speech From the Throne is a confidence vote and if the minority Liberals lost it, that could trigger an election.

The government first introduced its planned replacement for CERB in August but because the Liberals shut down Parliament they couldn’t pass the law and establish the new programs before CERB ends on Saturday. The NDP have also called on the Liberals to extend the current CERB program so there is no gap in support as the government transitions to the new programs.

“The first action this Liberal government’s going to take right now… is a plan to cut the help that those Canadians who can’t get back to work receive,” Mr. Singh said Wednesday afternoon.

“So we are making very clear to the Prime Minister, if you want if you want New Democrat Party support, if you want my support, then you have to stop the proposal to cut help to Canadians who cannot get back to work and make sure you put in place paid sick leave for all Canadian workers.”

The New Democrats said Thursday they want some changes to the paid sick leave program that the Liberals proposed in their legislation, to make the process easier to navigate.

