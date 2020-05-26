Liberals move to shut down debate over plan to extend suspension of Parliament

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on May 26, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government is moving to shut down debate on its plan to extend the current suspension of regular Parliamentary sittings for another four months.

The government’s plan is expected to go ahead with the support of the NDP, which is supporting the government in exchange for a pledge to work with the provinces toward a new national system of 10 days of paid sick leave.

The Liberal-NDP deal is shaking up the political dynamics of the minority Parliament. The Bloc Québécois, which has supported the government on the two previous motions to suspend Parliament, lashed out Tuesday at the two parties.

“What’s happening now is a deal between the NDP and the Liberals to shut down Parliament,” said Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet. The Bloc leader dismissed the sick leave proposal as a promise of “two weeks of vacation for everyone in Canada” that interferes in provincial jurisdiction.

“I’m very, very disappointed,” said Conservative House Candice Bergen Tuesday afternoon after the government moved the motion to shut down debate, accusing the government of avoiding scrutiny.

The government introduced a motion Monday morning outlining alternative scenarios for political debate during the proposed suspension to Sept. 21, such as meetings of some committees and a total of four formal sitting days. It also allows the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic to meet four days a week in the House until June 18, including remote participation by MPs via videoconferencing. The Special Committee, made up of all members of the House of Commons, was created as part of an agreement in April to extend the suspension of regular sittings. The government says this provides a venue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and cabinet ministers to answer questions from opposition MPs, but Conservative and Bloc MPs dismiss the committee as weak replacement for regular sittings. The government said the plan balances the need for accountability and public health considerations.

MPs debated the motion all day Monday and continued on Tuesday. Shortly after 3 p.m. ET, the government introduced a closure motion to shut down debate. That effort is expected to succeed with the support of the NDP. That will pave the way for a final vote on the original motion Tuesday evening, which is also expected to pass with NDP support.

Current Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux and former PBO Keven Page are also raising questions about a section of the deal that will limit a House of Commons review of billions in new spending to no more than four hours.

Government spending must be approved by Parliament through a process called the supplementary estimates. The next round – called supplementary estimates A – are due to be made public in early June. They are likely to include at least some of the more than $150-billion in new spending the government has announced in recent months to address the pandemic. The motion states that these estimates are to be approved by the House on June 17 after no more than four hours of debate.

“It is important for Parliament to be given the time they need to question the government about the authorities they are requesting. It is a fundamental principle – power of the purse rests with the House of Commons,” said Mr. Page. “I do not see how four hours could be enough time.”

The former PBO, who is now president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa, said the process will make for an interesting calculation of billions approved per hour of Parliamentary debate.

Mr. Giroux, the current PBO, said that while changes to the status quo are understandable given the pandemic, he said in an interview that the government should make extra efforts to provide MPs with briefings and background documents.

“I would hope that the government would be more transparent than normal,” he said.

The government has not provided details on the proposed new sick leave, such as whether it would be paid for by the federal or provincial governments or private employers.

Canadian Labour Congress President Hassan Yussuff said the NDP was “smart” to reach a deal with the Liberals that advances the push for paid sick leave. Mr. Yussuff said one potential option would be to create a sick leave program through the federal Employment Insurance system.

He also said it was “reprehensible” for the Bloc leader to equate sick leave with vacation days and expressed hope that Mr. Blanchet did not intend to be insensitive toward workers. Mr. Yussuff said the vast majority of workers with paid sick leave do not abuse the system.

The labour leader, who has advised the government on its emergency measures during the pandemic, noted that Parliament normally takes a break in June and recesses for the summer.

“I don’t think it’s robbing our democracy,” he said of the motion.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called Mr. Blanchet’s comments “irresponsible and not progressive.”

In an interview, Mr. Singh’s chief of staff, Jennifer Howard, explained her party’s rationale for supporting the motion. She said the NDP secured additional days of the special COVID-19 committee and four sitting days during the summer recess for MPs to question the government.

“We were satisfied that the process that they laid out for the rest of June and the summer was a process that would allow us to hold the government to account but we were also really clear the point of the House of Commons, the point of Parliament, is to get things done for people," she said.

She said the government has an outstanding commitment on support for people with disabilities that they have yet to deliver on.

