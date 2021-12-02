The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg on June 17, 2021.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

The Liberal government offered what it called a “good faith” compromise to end a parliamentary stand off over its nine-month refusal to release secret documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada’s high security infectious disease laboratory.

Government House Leader Mark Holland told the House of Commons late Thursday that the federal cabinet is now prepared to turn over all the documents to an special committee of MPs from the Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and New Democrats. Any dispute about whether to make public records would be decided by a panel of three former senior judges.

“We believe this proposal constitutes a good faith effort by the government to resolve this matter responsibly,” Mr. Holland said. “It recognizes the role of the House of Commons to do its work and it also recognizes the government’s obligation to protect Canadians from the harm that could occur from the release of sensitive national security information.”

Federal opposition parties have mounted an effort to resurrect an order of the House of Commons that required the government to disclose records that could shed light on why Ottawa expelled and then fired Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

More than 250 pages of records have been withheld in their entirety from MPs, and hundreds of others have been partly censored. They also relate to the March, 2019, transfer of deadly virus samples to the Wuhan Institute of Virology that was overseen by Ms. Qiu.

When Parliament returned last month, the opposition parties asked Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to rule on a point of privilege, asking him to find the government in contempt of Parliament for challenging the House’s authority when it took the Speaker to court in June in an unprecedented move to prevent the release of documents. During the ensuing election campaign, the government withdrew the court challenge. If the Speaker found a prima facie case of privilege, then the Conservatives, backed by the NDP, Bloc Québécois and Green parties, were going to support a motion to have a warrant issued for the documents. The House of Commons’ sergeant-at-arms would execute the warrant.

In response last month, Mr. Holland had argued that the opposition parties would need to start all over again by adopting another motion in the new Parliament to compel the release of the documents - a delaying tactic that could take months of debate.

On Thursday, Mr. Holland reversed himself, perhaps in expectation that Speaker Rota would side with the opposition parties.

Mr. Holland said the government is now prepared to disclose the documents to an ad hoc committee that would include one member from each of the parties as well as an alternate. The MPs would have to undergo a through security check and read the documents in a secure facility. They would be assisted by what Mr. Holland called “security-cleared, non-partisan public servants.”

Mr. Holland said MPs on the committee would be provided with both redacted and the unredacted versions of the documents. A panel of three former senior judges chosen by the committee members would act as arbiters if there are dispute about what information can be disclosed to Parliament and the Canadian public.

“The panel of arbiters agreed upon by all parties would make a binding determination regarding how that information could be made available to Members of Parliament and to the public, without compromising national security, national defence or international relations,” he said. “This could occur by redactions, writing of summaries or a full or partial release of the material.”

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said he could not immediately comment on the proposal, saying he had only received it and needed time to review it with colleagues.

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson in a statement said the Liberals have demonstrated “extreme disdain for democracy, the role of Parliament and our roles as MPs” by stalling on this for eight months. “Too often, this Liberal government treats the House of Commons as an inconvenience,” she said.

Ms. McPherson said the NDP would not comment on the proposal itself before reviewing it carefully “to make sure it strikes the right balance.”

The Liberal proposal is similar to what the former Harper government established in 2010 when Parliament ordered the release of secret documents relating to the transfer of Taliban prisoners by Canadian soldiers to Afghan forces.

The Canada-China Committee first ordered the Public Health Agency of Canada to turn over all documents related to the firing of two scientists on March 31. In June, the government took Speaker Rota to court after Parliament voted to order cabinet to turn over all the documents. The government dropped the case during the federal election.

The government has warned that disclosure of information in the documents could jeopardize national security, and in a June, 2021, court filing said it could be “injurious to international relations or national defence or national security.”

The two scientists lost their security clearances in July, 2019, and the RCMP were called into investigate. They were dismissed in January, 2021.

The opposition parties have said they suspect the government is hiding behind national security to avoid politically embarrassing information from being revealed to Canadians.

They noted the government initially claimed the information could not be released for privacy reasons, but then suddenly claimed the release of the documents would jeopardize national security.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the RCMP are investigating whether the two dismissed scientists passed on Canadian intellectual property to China, including to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The investigation centres on the possibility that materials such as plasma DNA molecules, which could be used to recreate vaccines or viruses, were transferred to Chinese authorities without the approval of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Globe has also reported that Ms. Qiu, who headed the vaccine development and anti-viral therapies section at the Winnipeg lab, collaborated on scientific papers with China military researchers. (The RCMP have been informed the scientists have relocated to China.)

The government previously said it would only turn over unredacted documents to an entity called the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which is not a committee of Parliament. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the power to prevent the committee from releasing information to the public if he is of the opinion that this would damage national security, national defence or international relations.