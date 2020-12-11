Liberals pitch $15-billion in new spending, $170 carbon tax by 2030 to pass emissions goals

The federal government plans to more than triple its carbon tax and spend $15-billion to pass Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

To be successful, the plan relies largely on the Supreme Court siding with the federal government when it releases its decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax.

The long-awaited update to the federal government’s climate change plan was released by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday. After a contentious five years locked in battles with the provinces over measures to cut emissions, officials said the updated plan relies solely on measures controlled by the federal government.

Canada is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, its emissions reduction targets are part of an international goal of limiting a global rise in temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, with the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees.

A United Nations report concluded that even that 0.5-degree difference in warming would mean significantly worse global and regional climate impacts.

For example, it said limiting warming to 1.5 degrees could result in 420 million fewer people being exposed to severe heatwaves; result in the saving of at least some of the world’s coral reefs, a key ecosystem supporting global fisheries; and cut in half the number of animals and plants that would lose habitats and risk extinction.

After promising to exceed Canada’s 2030 promise to cut emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels in the last election, officials at a technical briefing officials told reporters that what they called conservative modelling shows the plan released Friday would allow Canada to reduce its emissions by just over 31 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Depending on the impact of investments in transportation and action by other provinces, the federal government projects that emissions could be reduced by as much as 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The plan’s centrepiece is to increase the carbon tax to $170 per tonne by 2030. Currently the price goes up by $10 a year and in 2022 it will hit $50 per tonne. After that, the federal government proposes to raise it by $15 per year until 2030.

People living in provinces and territories that are subject to the federal carbon price backstop will still get rebates as the price increases. The federal government will move to sending those rebates quarterly instead of just once a year at tax season.

Officials said the federal government will also look at changes to the industrial carbon price, but did not specify what they would be. The government is still moving ahead with the clean fuel standard, which limits the emissions content of fuels, on liquids but is dropping its bid to put similar regulations on gaseous and solid fuels.

Officials said they are confident that the provinces will lose their bid to have the carbon price struck down by the courts and there is no back-up plan if Ottawa loses in the courts.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed $60-billion in spending to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. That spending and related policy measures only covered two thirds of the initial 2030 emissions reduction target.

The government says its plan released Friday will cover that gap, in part by raising spending to $75-billion by 2030. Much of that will go to building retrofits with $2.6-billion for residential buildings, $1.5-billion for community buildings like rinks and libraries, and $2-billion through the Canada Infrastructure bank for commercial buildings.

Environmental groups have been calling on the federal government to mandate targets for zero-emissions vehicles but this plan does not do that. Instead the government will pour another $287-million into the incentive program to buy the battery-powered cars.

Ottawa also plans to spend $964-million to modernize the electrical grid and spend $300-million to help remote Indigenous communities transition from diesel fuel.

The government is also going to look at imposing a carbon adjustment at the border, which would effectively put a carbon tax on imports from jurisdictions that don’t have their own carbon price.

The Liberals also plan to increase the stringency of its methane emissions standards. The regulations currently in place go to 2025, and they will be increased by 2035.

