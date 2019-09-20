 Skip to main content

Politics Liberals pledge to ban assault rifles, not handguns

Liberals pledge to ban assault rifles, not handguns

Kristy Kirkup , Michelle Zilio and Janice Dickson
Ottawa, Toronto and Saint John
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters at a campaign rally in Saskatoon, on Sept. 19, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says his party would ban military-style assault weapons if it forms government again, but he stopped short of an outright ban on handguns.

Mr. Trudeau made the announcement on Friday in Toronto, which has been plagued by gun violence in recent years.

Mr. Trudeau is keen to shift attention away from the blackface controversy that has rocked his campaign for a second mandate. He apologized on Thursday for the second time in less than 24 hours after a video surfaced of him wearing blackface in the 1990s. It followed the release of photos from two incidents in which he wore racist makeup in the 1980s and in 2001.

Mr. Trudeau has asked Canadians for forgiveness while sharing he was embarrassed to disclose the incidents publicly. He has, however, faced sharp criticism from opposition leaders on his use of blackface and he has garnered international media attention, including on the U.S. late night TV talk show circuit.

Mr. Trudeau promised Friday that a Liberal government will work with the provinces and territories to give municipalities the ability to further restrict, or ban, handguns.

The party said it would protect the rights of “law-abiding hunters” as it looks to implement its assault rifle ban, adding it will not bring back the highly controversial long-gun registry.

“Hunters do not use or need assault weapons,” the Liberals said in a media release.

The Toronto area alone has been plagued by a string of gun violence including a shooting last weekend in Mississauga that killed a teenager and injured five others.

In July 2018, a shooter opened fire along the busy Danforth street before he shot and killed himself, sparking calls for further action to address access to firearms. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis while 13 others were injured.

Speaking in St. John on Friday ahead of Mr. Trudeau’s announcement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the Conservatives have heard from police experts that it is more effective to go after criminals and illegal firearms.

Mr. Scheer added that his party supports having gun laws in place that “maximize safety.”

On Sunday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the Mississauga shooting “horrible”, adding the violence strikes close to home.

“The losses are tragic,” Mr. Singh in Sherbrooke, Que. “It’s painful and we’ve got to do something about it."

Gun violence is an issue across Canada particularly in urban centres, Mr. Singh said, adding his party supports allowing municipalities the ability to ban handguns. He also stressed the need to address the “roots of violence” for young people.

