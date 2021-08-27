Liberals pledge $1-billion fund to help provinces bring in proof-of-vaccine programs

Open this photo in gallery A person walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Aug. 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The federal Liberals promised Friday that, if re-elected, they will introduce a $1-billion proof of vaccination fund designed to help provinces and territories implement proof of COVID-19 inoculation requirements for non-essential businesses and public spaces.

The Liberals are also looking to procure enough shots for second-generation COVID-19 vaccines if required and free booster shots. The World Health Organization recently called for a moratorium on booster shots for two months.

The party is also promising $100-million to study the long-term impacts of the virus, including the impacts of “long-COVID” on vulnerable populations and children.

The Liberals say the measures unveiled Friday will help keep Canadians safe with the re-opening of communities who faced lockdowns during previous waves of COVID-19.

“If your premier mandates that everyone in your local restaurant or gym or other non-essential location must be fully vaccinated and show proof – we’ll pay for the development and rollout of that program,” Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., according to his prepared remarks. “A vaccine mandate for non-essential businesses is a good idea. It keeps people safe. It encourages everyone to do the right thing. It keeps our businesses open. And it keeps our economy rebuilding.”

Vaccinations have been a key political issue in the federal election campaign so far. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has tried to contrast himself with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, noting that Tory candidates do not face a vaccination requirements and that he does not support a mandate for vaccines on trains and planes.

Quebec and British Columbia have already announced plans for a vaccine passport system that would require proof of vaccination to enter certain non-essential businesses. But others, such as Ontario and Alberta, have resisted the move.

In Ontario this week, some local health units have raised the possibility of approving their own vaccine passports if no province-wide policy is approved.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Friday that the federal government should create a national vaccine passport that can be used across the country.

“I think the federal government should just do it,” he said in Thunder Bay. “Wouldn’t it be easier to just have one central document?”

Erin O’Toole started his day in Corner Brook, NL, where the Conservative Leader rolled out more policies focused on labour and workers rights.

Mr. O’Toole has made the policy area the focus of his announcements this week and on Friday announced a Conservative government would extend Employment Insurance sickness coverage from 26 weeks to up to 52 weeks for people with serious illnesses like cancer.

The party said the maximum weekly benefit would remain unchanged.

