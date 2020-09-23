Liberals pledge in Throne Speech to create one million jobs during pandemic recovery

The Liberal government is pledging to do “whatever it takes” to support the economy through the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, releasing a Throne Speech Wednesday that also vows to create one million new jobs through environmentally-focused measures and incentives for companies to hire and train workers.

Stating that now is not the time for austerity, the Throne Speech signals major new spending in a wide range of areas, including a “significant, long-term” commitment to a Canada-wide early learning and child care system and work toward a universal pharmacare program.

The measures in the speech largely fall into two categories: how the government plans to manage the health and economic consequences of the pandemic over the coming months and how Ottawa plans to tackle the issue of stimulating an economic recovery as the crisis begins to ease.

As is common with most throne speeches, no dollar figures were announced alongside the wide-ranging promises of new spending. The speech notes that financial details will be released later this year in a fiscal update.

The Throne Speech does not extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is set to expire later this month. Instead, it says the recently announced enhancements to Employment Insurance will be the focus of its income support plan and that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy – which flows through employers to help cover staffing costs – will be extended through to next summer.

The government’s recovery phase will include a two-year effort focused on infrastructure, energy-efficient retrofits, clean energy, rural broadband and affordable housing.

“Climate action will be a cornerstone of our plan to support and create a million jobs across the country,” the speech states. “This is where the world is going. Global consumers and investors are demanding and rewarding climate action... We can create good jobs today and a globally competitive economy not just next year, but in 2030, 2040, and beyond.”

Wednesday’s speech does signal plans to raise tax revenue, stating that the government will “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality.” It says this will include limiting the stock-option deduction “for wealthy individuals at large, established corporations, and addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants.”

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has recently been musing about imposing new taxes and regulations on companies like Facebook. That approach is referenced in Wednesday’s speech.

“Web giants are taking Canadians' money while imposing their own priorities. Things must change, and will change," it states. “The government will act to ensure their revenue is shared more fairly with our creators and media, and will also require them to contribute to the creation, production, and distribution of our stories, on screen, in lyrics, in music and in writing.”

The Throne Speech comes at a pivotal moment in the trajectory of the pandemic in Canada. On Tuesday the country’s top doctors warned of a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm health care systems, unless people start taking prevention methods more seriously. If case growth doesn’t slow down, modeling from the federal public health agency showed the second wave of the pandemic could be worse than the first.

Officials want to avoid what Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam described as case counts going “up a giant ski hill.”

The hours-long lineups some Canadians are facing as they wait for tests is unacceptable, the Throne Speech said. It promises a testing assistance response team to “quickly meet surge testing needs.” It adds that Ottawa is “pursuing every technology and every option for faster tests.” The Conservatives have criticized the federal government for not moving faster in this area.

The Throne Speech promises more money for businesses who are forced to shut down under local public health orders, signalling a more regionally-focused “surgical approach” in response to future waves of the virus. Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said the goal is to avoid a country-wide shutdown and instead rely on lockdowns targeting specific regions or sectors.

Left out of the Throne Speech is any mention of increasing health care transfers to the provinces. On Friday, Canada’s premiers asked for $28-billion more annually in base health care funding. The Prime Minister has agreed to meet with the premier to discuss the request but has not committed to new spending in that area and the Throne Speech instead highlighted past commitments including $19-billion already sent to provinces to help with things like contact tracing as the economy reopened.

As expected, the Throne Speech makes specific mention of women, who were particularly hard hit by the economic impact of the pandemic and it promises to do more to address the systemic racism that Indigenous and racialized people experience in Canada.

With few details on how it will do this, the Throne Speech promises to “help more women get back into the workforce.” To do this it promises to create an action plan for women in the economy and appoint a task force.

It also promises a “significant, long-term, sustained investment to create a Canada-wide early learning and childcare system.”

To address the longstanding issues of systemic racism the government is promising to collect better disaggregated data, create a plan to increase representation in hiring and appointments and in the leadership in the public service.

Wednesday’s pledge to extend the wage subsidy comes just over a month after the federal government announced $37-billion in related income-support measures. The August announcement by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough drastically eased eligibility rules for Employment Insurance on a temporary basis. The ministers also announced in August that the new EI rules would coincide with the full phasing out of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) as of Sept. 26.

The CERB provides $500 a week to people who have lost nearly all of their employment income due to COVID-19. The new EI rules set a floor of $400 in weekly benefits and lowered the minimum qualifying threshold to 120 hours of insurable work over the previous year, in contrast to prepandemic rules requiring between 420 and 700 hours, depending on the local unemployment rate.

That August announcement came after a July fiscal snapshot that said this year’s federal deficit was projected to be $343-billion.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had called for an extension of the CERB as a key demand ahead of the speech’s release.

The minority Liberal government will require the votes of at least one of the three largest opposition parties in the House of Commons if it is to survive a confidence vote on the speech. A defeat on a confidence vote could trigger an election.

In recent weeks, several economists and policy experts have expressed concern that the federal government has not outlined a plan for dealing with the rapidly expanding federal debt resulting from this year’s emergency spending.

Wednesday’s Throne Speech pushed back at those concerns.

“This is not the time for austerity,” it states. “This COVID-19 emergency has had huge costs. But Canada would have had a deeper recession and a bigger long-term deficit if the government had done less.” The speech says the government will “do whatever it takes, using whatever fiscal firepower is needed to support people and businesses during the pandemic.”

It states that this borrowed-spending can be managed by locking in the current historically low interest rates.

“This government will preserve Canada’s fiscal advantage and continue to be guided by values of sustainability and prudence,” it states.

