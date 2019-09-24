Liberals pledge to commit Canada to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The Liberals are vowing to immediately commit Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050 if re-elected this fall.
Liberal candidates Catherine McKenna, Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault are set to announce the plan Tuesday morning, which means Canada would join 65 other countries and the European Union that made the same pledge at the United Nations Climate Summit on Monday.
“It is time for Canada to join governments and leading businesses around the world that have committed to net zero emissions by 2050 in order to further tackle the worsening climate crisis,” Ms. McKenna said in a statement.
“We know that the strongest economies and businesses in the future will be those that embrace clean technologies. We will ensure that all Canadian workers are part of this transition to a cleaner, more prosperous and more sustainable future.”
The plan says a re-elected Liberal government would take steps to lower emissions and make life more affordable. The Liberals propose setting legally-binding five-year milestones based on advice from experts and consultations with Canadians. It would appoint a group of scientists, economists and experts to recommend the best way to reach net-zero and its promising to give energy workers access to training, support and new opportunities.
There was no cost estimate provided in the plan, but Ms. McKenna is scheduled to hold a press conference this morning to discuss it further.
The latest numbers from Nanos Research show the race for first place remains tight. The Liberals had the support of 35 per cent of respondents and the Conservatives had 34 per cent. The NDP is at 13 per cent, followed by the Green Party at 10 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 2 per cent.
The poll was sponsored by The Globe and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 21 to 23. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.